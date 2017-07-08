George Springer providing pop from the top of the Astros' order

George Springer clubbed his 26th and 27th homers of the season Friday as the Houston Astros dominated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2. According to Elias Sports Bureau research, Springer's 27 home runs from the leadoff spot are the most prior to the All-Star break in MLB history. Brady Anderson had the previous record with 26 homers from the top spot in the first half of 1996.

Overall, Springer went 4-for-4 with two homers, the second time he has done that out of the leadoff spot this season. According to Elias research, he's the only player in the modern era (since 1900) with two games going 4-for-4 or better with two homers out of the leadoff spot.

Springer and Tommy Brown of the 1950 Brooklyn Dodgers are the only leadoff hitters in MLB history to go 4-4 or better with two home runs and five RBIs in a game. Brown did so on Sept. 18, 1950, against the Chicago Cubs, going 4-4 with three HRs and five RBIs.

Springer now has four multi-HR games from the leadoff spot. According to Elias, the MLB record for leadoff hitters is five, done five other times (last by Charlie Blackmon last season). Springer had three multi-HR games in his career entering this season.

He's also within striking distance of team history. With two games left before the break, Springer needs just two more homers to catch Lance Berkman in 2002 for the most homers prior to the All-Star Game in team history.