Dodgers continue to dominate, so does Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger entered Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a 10-game homerless streak before he hit his 25th home run of the season. Bellinger now ranks second behind Joey Votto for most home runs in the National League.

In just his 69th career game, he became the second player in MLB history to hit 25 homers in fewer than 70 games, behind only José Abreu who did it in 67 games.

Bellinger wasn't done though. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, he drew a walk to drive in the winning run. It was Bellinger's first career walk-off RBI. Fewest Games to 25 HR - MLB History Games Jose Abreu 67 Cody Bellinger 69 Rudy York 72 Mark McGwire 77

Dodgers heating up with the summer

Since June 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won 27 of 35 games and boast a .771 win percentage, best in the majors. Their pitching staff ranks first in ERA (3.09) and WHIP (1.08) and second in strikeouts per nine innings (10.08) over that span.

With their win Saturday, the Dodgers became the third team to win as many as 60 games by the All-Star break over the last 40 years (the 1998 New York Yankees, 2001 Seattle Mariners and 2003 Atlanta Braves). Both the Yankees and Mariners finished their respective seasons with 114 or more wins.