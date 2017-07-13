Venus and Muguruza advance to Wimbledon final

The women’s semifinals at Wimbledon Thursday saw five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams and 2015 Wimbledon runner-up Garbine Muguruza each advance to the final with straight-set victories. We take a look at how they got there and the statistical relevance of each win.

Venus ousts Konta, passes Serena

Venus Williams took out British 6-seed Johanna Konta, needing only an hour and 13 minutes in the win. Venus has dropped just one set so far this Wimbledon, the sixth time she’s reached the finals at Wimbledon while dropping no more than one set.

At 37 years old, Venus Williams is the oldest Grand Slam finalist since Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994.

It is Venus' first time making two Grand Slam finals in a year since 2003. Her last finals appearance came at Wimbledon in 2009; the eight years between finals appearances is the longest span for a woman in Wimbledon history.

Venus' semifinal win was her 87th match win at Wimbledon in her career, passing Serena Williams for third-most all-time.

ESPN Stats & Information

Muguruza Cruises To Win Over Rybarikova

In the early match, 14-seed Garbine Muguruza took down unseeded hopeful Magdalena Rybarikova, losing just two games in the process. She’s the fifth woman in the last 10 years to win a Grand Slam semifinal or final when dropping two or fewer games.

Muguruza is the third Spanish woman to make three or more Grand Slam Finals, joining Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (12) & Conchita Martinez (three).

Muguruza improves to 3-0 career in Grand Slam semifinal matches, and Thursday was the first time this tournament she won a set dropping two or fewer games, and she did so twice.

Looking ahead to the finals

Muguruza and Venus Williams have faced off four times in their career, with Williams holding a 3-1 edge. This will be their first meeting on a grass court or in a Grand Slam.

Muguruza will become the fourth woman to face both Venus and Serena Williams in a Grand Slam final, joining Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport and Justine Henin. No one has beaten both Serena and Venus in a major final.

Venus is 5-1 in Grand Slam finals when she doesn’t have to face her sister, winning the last five times she avoided Serena in a final.

This will be the fifth Grand Slam final between women seeded 10th or lower. It’s the first such match since the 2015 US Open between 26-seed Flavia Pennetta and unseeded Roberta Vinci.