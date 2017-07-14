Aaron Judge's historic season hits the road

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees begin the second half of their season Friday night on the road against the Boston Red Sox for a four-game series. Judge’s first half has him on his way to a historic season, but an 11-game road trip to start the second half could slow him down. Judge hasn’t necessarily struggled on the road this season, but his numbers go from “video game” to “very good” when he leaves the Bronx.

JUDGE’S HISTORIC SEASON

Aaron Judge enters the second half of the season with a .329 batting average, 30 home runs and 66 RBIs. He leads the league (and all of baseball) in home runs, is second in RBIs and third in batting average.

There have been 12 Triple Crown seasons since RBIs became official in 1920, but only four players won a Triple Crown at age 25 or younger (Jimmie Foxx in 1933, Joe Medwick in 1937, Ted Williams in 1942 and Mickey Mantle in 1956).

Judge is also on pace for 57 homers, and Mantle (52) is the only player to win the Triple Crown in a 50-homer season.

His .329 batting average would be the eight highest by a player in a 50-homer season, behind behind Babe Ruth three times, Foxx twice, Hack Wilson and Mantle.

That batting average has come despite striking out 109 times. There have been only nine 200-K seasons, and the highest batting average by one of those hitters was .262 (Chris Davis in 2015).

Judge is also on pace for 115 walks. Only one player has ever had 200 strikeouts and 100 walks, Adam Dunn in 2012. That season, Dunn hit .204.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Aaron Judge’s at-bats at Yankee Stadium are can’t-miss events because he is averaging a home run every other home game this season, with 21 in the 42 home games he’s played, or one every 7.2 home at-bats. No other player in baseball has more than 15 home runs at home this season.

He also leads all players in on-base percentage (.489) and slugging percentage (.834) in home games, and only the Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon has a higher batting average at home than Judge’s .377 mark.

Judge is also on his way to chasing down history if he keeps the pace up at home. The MLB record for most home runs hit at home in a season is 39 by Hank Greenberg for the 1938 Detroit Tigers. Judge is on pace to hit 40 this season.

NOT THE SAME ACT ON THE ROAD

Aaron Judge This Season Home Road BA .377 .280 Slug pct .834 .547 AB/HR 7.2 16.7 K pct 29.9 29.7 BABIP .480 .379

Once the Judge leaves his chambers, however, he doesn’t quite put on the same show. That’s not to say his numbers are bad, as his .953 road OPS is still 14th best in baseball. However, Judge hits a home run every 16.7 at-bats in road games, tied for 33rd in baseball with Stephen Piscotty.

What happens to Judge on the road that sees his power dip like that? Only 15.8 percent of his fly balls go for home runs on the road, compared with 20.4 percent at home. Also, the average distance of his fly balls in New York is 378.6 feet, compared with just 316.2 on the road.

Judge also is posting a .480 batting average on balls in play at home this season, a number that drops to .379 on the road, which is still higher than the .295 league average but also contributes to his numbers taking a dip on the road.