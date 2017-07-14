Federer will seek Wimbledon record against Cilic

Federer advances to Wimbledon final, again

Roger Federer defeated Tomas Berdych in straight sets Friday to advance to his 11th Wimbledon final, the most finals at a single Grand Slam by a male tennis player in history. It was Federer’s 90th career Wimbledon victory, extending his record. He will seek a record eighth Wimbledon title when he faces Marin Cilic on Sunday.

At 35 years, 342 days, Federer is the oldest Wimbledon finalist since Ken Rosewall in 1974 at 39 years old.

How good has Federer been in this tournament? He has won all 16 sets played at this event, his fifth time reaching a Grand Slam final without dropping a set and third at Wimbledon (2006, 2008, 2017)

ESPN Stats & Information ESPN Stats & Information

Cilic ends Querrey’s run, reaches first Wimbledon final

Cilic ended American Sam Querrey’s dream run with a four-set victory Friday and advanced to his first career Wimbledon final in his 11th appearance. His 11 attempts before reaching a Wimbledon final are the most by any man in the Open Era.

It will mark Cilic’s second career Grand Slam final, as he won the 2014 US Open. Querrey was attempting to become the first American man to reach the final of a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

Cilic is the second Croatian man to reach multiple Grand Slam finals, joining Goran Ivanisevic, who reached four Wimbledon finals.

He also improved to 5-0 in his play against Querrey, including 3-0 at Wimbledon. Their 2012 meeting was the second-longest Wimbledon match ever at 5 hours, 31 minutes.

At 6-foot-6, Cilic is the tallest man to reach the final at Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Looking ahead to the final

Sunday’s final will be the fourth Grand Slam meeting between Federer and Cilic and the second straight year the pair have met at Wimbledon. Federer is 2-1 in the previous three Slam meetings, with the lone loss coming in the semifinals of the 2014 US Open, which Cilic would eventually win for his only career Grand Slam title thus far.

Federer will be looking to break several records Sunday as he appears in a record 11th Wimbledon final. With a win, Federer would achieve a record eighth Wimbledon title, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, who won seven titles in the 1880s. At 35 years and 342 days of age, Federer could become the oldest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era. Federer is also bidding to become the first man aged 30 or older to win multiple Grand Slams in the same year, a feat only accomplished by Rod Laver in 1969.

Cilic will try to become the first Croatian man to win multiple Grand Slam titles.