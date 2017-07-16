Cross the cycle off Cody Bellinger's rookie bucket list

What else can he do?

Cody Bellinger added another mark to his ledger Saturday, becoming the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle.

Bellinger entered the night in a slump -- with one home run and three RBIs in his previous 14 games (and he struck out to end the All-Star Game). But he broke out with an impressive performance.

He’s the fifth Dodgers player to hit for the cycle since the end of World War II, a list that features L.A. Dodgers Orlando Hudson (2009) and Wes Parker (1970) and a pair of Brooklyn Dodgers legends, Gil Hodges (1949) and Jackie Robinson (1948).

Youngest Players To Hit For Cycle Live ball era (since 1920) Yrs-Days 1929 Mel Ott 20-75 1933 Arky Vaughan 21-107 1972 Cesar Cedeno 21-159 2013 Mike Trout 21-287 1997 Alex Rodriguez 21-313 2017 Cody Bellinger 22-2

At age 22, Bellinger is the sixth-youngest player to hit for the cycle in the live ball era (since 1920), the youngest to do so since 21-year-old Mike Trout in 2013.

Bellinger cycled in his 72nd game, the fewest by a player at the time of his first cycle since Fred Lewis did it in his 16th game for the 2007 San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres.

To get the cycle, Bellinger hit his second career triple. He hadn’t tripled since hitting one on his eighth career game May 2 against the Giants.

Bellinger's cycle is the fifth in MLB this season, the most in a season since there were eight in 2009. Bellinger joins Todd Helton as the only players with a cycle against the Marlins. Helton did so June 19, 1999.

But those weren’t the only impressive accomplishments by Dodgers players Saturday night. Starting pitcher Alex Wood won and improved to 11-0, 10-0 as a starter. The Elias Sports Bureau notes that he is the fourth pitcher in the last 20 seasons to win each of his first 10 decisions as a starting pitcher (the others are Max Scherzer, Clay Buchholz and Stephen Strasburg).

Wood is the second Dodgers starter ever to do that. The other, per Elias, was Preacher Roe in 1951.

And as for team accomplishments, consider this: The Dodgers have now won 28 of their last 32 games. The only other season in Dodgers history in which they had a 28-4 span was in 1899, when the team was known as the Brooklyn Superbas.