Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer defeated Marin Cilic in straight sets on Sunday to win his eighth Wimbledon title, the most Wimbledon titles by any man in tennis history. It's also his 19th Grand Slam title, extending his own record for men's singles. Entering this year's tournament, he was tied with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw with seven Wimbledon titles.

Federer is just the second man to win eight titles at a single Grand Slam, joining Rafael Nadal, who is a 10-time champion at the French Open. And Federer's Wimbledon title came in dominant fashion, winning all 22 completed sets he played in at this year's tournament. He is the second man in the Open Era to win Wimbledon without dropping a set, dropping Bjorn Borg in 1976. This is the second time Federer has won a major without dropping a set, along with the 2007 Australian Open, making him the third man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles without dropping a set, along with Borg and Nadal.

This is the sixth time in his career that Federer has won multiple Grand Slam titles in a single calendar year, breaking a tie with Roy Emerson for the most by a man in tennis history. It's the first time he's done so since 2009 and if he wins the US Open in August, it would be the fourth time in his career he was three Grand Slam titles in a single year. All other men in the Open Era have done that six times combined.

The 35-year-old Federer is the oldest man in the Open Era to win a Wimbledon title, surpassing Arthur Ashe, who was 31 years old when he won it 1975. Having already won the Australian Open this year, Federer now joins Rod Laver as the only men aged 30 or older to win multiple Grand Slam titles in a calendar year. Laver was 31 when he swept all four Grand Slam titles in 1969.

Federer's win secured the grip of the "Big Four" of Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray on Wimbledon. No one outside those four players has won the title at Wimbledon since Lleyton Hewitt did so back in 2002.