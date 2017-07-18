Starling Marte looks to spark Pirates in his return

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is eligible to return from his 80-game suspension for PED use on Tuesday. This is great news for the Pirates, who entered Monday's action seven games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race.

Despite playing just 13 games before his suspension, Marte has been one of the best players at the plate and in the field for Pittsburgh.

He was one of two MLB players with at least 30 steals each of the previous four seasons (2013-16), joining Jose Altuve. He leads all Pirates offensive players in WAR, batting average, and stolen bases the past two seasons.

Marte led the way for the Pirates in nearly every category. ESPN Stats & Information

Over that same span, he ranks third in defensive runs saved among outfielders. Marte led the majors in defensive runs saved by left fielders last season with 19.

Marte has won the Gold Glove award each of the past two seasons. The last Pirates player other than Marte to win a Gold Glove was Andrew McCutchen in 2012. The last Pirates players to win back-to-back Gold Gloves were Barry Bonds (1990-92) and Andy Van Slyke (1988-92).