Trade for Martinez should fill holes for Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers to add some thump to an offense that is sixth in the majors in runs per game and 10th in OPS.

Where Martinez should really come in handy is against lefties. Arizona is 28th in OPS and 29th in batting average against left-handed pitchers and has a 10-12 record this season in games against left-handed starting pitchers. Martinez has a .556 OBP and a 1.105 slugging percentage against lefties this year, both highest in the majors (minimum 40 plate appearances).

Overall, his OPS is 1.018 this season, making him one of seven players with at least 200 at-bats and an OPS over 1.000, joining new teammate Paul Goldschmidt on that short list. And Martinez's slugging percentage (.630) and AB-per-HR rate (12.5) would lead his new team.

This isn't just a recent hot stretch for Martinez. Since he joined the Tigers in 2014, he's one of five players in baseball with a .300 batting average and at least 90 home runs. And he and Mike Trout are the only two to do it with a slugging percentage over .550.

One matchup to watch for Martinez is when he faces Clayton Kershaw. Martinez is 3-for-8 against the Dodgers' ace with a double and a home run, although he hasn't faced Kershaw since 2012.

Martinez probably will take over in left field, where the Diamondbacks are getting a .698 OPS. That's 23rd in the majors and well below the MLB average of .755.

Martinez is a free agent after this season and is owed the remainder of his $11.75 million salary this year. But based on Keith Law's preseason rankings, the Diamondbacks didn't give up any of their top 10 prospects to add him.