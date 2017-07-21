Braves get to see what could have been for Alex Wood

Who would have thought that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood would be this good? Certainly not his former team, the Braves, with whom he was impressive but not necessarily dominant before he was traded to the Dodgers in a three-team, 13-player deal at the 2015 trade deadline.

Wood enters this start with numbers that look like they belong to Clayton Kershaw -- 11-0 with a 1.56 ERA. He’s winning largely because he’s striking out a lot of batters (10.5 per 9), walking very few (2.4) and in the year of the home run, allowing only two homers in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

Worth every penny

Wood has been well worth the $2.8 million the Dodgers are paying him this season. He’s already totaled 3.3 Wins Above Replacement.

Wood is on pace for about a 6-WAR season, which should be near the top of the NL. He’s tied for sixth in the league with Pirates starter Ivan Nova.

The Braves could have used Wood’s home run suppression skills as they moved into Sun Trust Park this season. They rank 23rd in the majors in ERA and their leader in pitching WAR entering Thursday night was Mike Foltynewicz (1.4).

The Dodgers made out very well in this deal even if Wood were to never throw another pitch. None of the six players they swapped out to get Wood (Hector Olivera, Paco Rodriguez and four minor leaguers) has played in the majors this season.

The Braves' gamble was a failed one. Olivera was a highly regarded player who had defected from Cuba. In 2016, he was involved in a domestic dispute and suspended for 82 games. The Braves then traded him to the Padres at the 2016 deadline for Matt Kemp. The Padres subsequently released Olivera, who is currently with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League.

What he’s trying to do

What’s at stake for Wood in this game?

He’s trying to …

Become the third pitcher in the past 20 seasons to start a season 12-0. Max Scherzer (2013, 13-0) and Stephen Strasburg (2016, 13-0) are the others.

Become the first Dodgers pitcher to win 12 straight decisions in 42 years (Burt Hooton, 1975).

Extend a run of five straight starts allowing one run or fewer (0.82 ERA in last five starts).

Wood figured it out

One of the issues Wood had in 2015 with the Braves was getting beat with his changeup. Opponents hit .333 with 27 hits against it (he got 60 outs). This season, opponents are hitting .123 against his changeup with 12 hits (and 71 outs).

Elias Sports Bureau: Did You Know?

Wood and Kershaw and are the only pair of teammates in major league history to be on concurrent 11-decision win streaks in a season.