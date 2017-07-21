On this date: Manny being Manny strikes again

Few players, if any, provided as many memorable hijinks as Manny Ramírez. Thirteen years ago today, Ramirez cut off Johnny Damon’s throw in the outfield. Damon returned the favor 10 years later, “cutting off” Ramírez’s ceremonial first pitch following a pregame ceremony honoring the 2004 World Series champions.

On the anniversary of perhaps his most mind-boggling play, why not take a look back at some of the best “Manny being Manny” moments of his career.

Aug. 13, 1997: Ramírez steals second, then is thrown out jogging back to first base.

July 18, 2005: Ramirez disappears into the Green Monster while a coach visits the mound.

May 14, 2008: Ramirez makes a running catch, high-fives a fan, then throws the ball back to the infield to complete a double play.

Of course, let’s not forget that Ramirez was also a 12-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, 2004 World Series MVP and finished with 555 career home runs.

He’s one of five players with 550 home runs and a .300 batting average. The other four are Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Albert Pujols.

He hit .396 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs in 53 games with the Dodgers in 2008 after being acquired from the Red Sox. Despite playing in only those 53 games for them, he finished fourth in the NL MVP voting.

Ramirez also holds one notable baseball record. His 29 career postseason home runs are the most all-time. No one else has more than 22.