What Rockies could do to get better

The Colorado Rockies enter Monday night’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals on ESPN (8 ET) with a one-game advantage over the Diamondbacks for the first Wild Card spot. Colorado is having its best season in a while, but there’s always room to improve - especially as a potential wild-card team that would face the National League's best team with a win in the Wild Card game.

Here are a few areas they could look to help at the deadline:

Bullpen Could Use Help Getting to Holland

Greg Holland has been great, with a 1.72 ERA and 31 saves in 32 chances. But the rest of the bullpen has a 4.85 ERA and is 2-of-7 in save opportunities. Even with Holland included, the team has a 4.50 bullpen ERA. Only 18 teams in the Divisional Era (since 1969) have made the playoffs with a 4.50+ bullpen ERA. The last? The 2009 Rockies... who lost in the NLDS.

Potential Options: Pat Neshek (PHI), Brad Hand (SD), Addison Reed (NYM), Brad Brach (BAL)

Starters Are Young, Tired

Holland has 2.2 WAR and that’s third among pitchers on the team - that means he’s been more valuable to the staff than anyone other than Kyle Freeland (3.3) and German Marquez (2.3). His value is notable, but also shows that the rotation could use some work. They’ve had 61 games started by rookies, 25 more than any other team (Reds). Their rotation is the youngest in the majors by a year and half. Through June 14, Colorado’s starters' ERA ranked 11th. Since, they rank 28th.

Potential Options: Sonny Gray (OAK), Yu Darvish (TEX), Gerrit Cole (PIT), Jeff Samardzija (SF), Justin Verlander (DET)

Behind the Dish

Rockies primary-position catchers have combined for -1.1 WAR, the least WAR of any team’s catchers. In fact, the team currently leading the Rockies’ division - the Los Angeles Dodgers - has gotten the most WAR from catcher this season at 3.6. Rockies catchers have a .627 OPS, which ranks 28th in the majors. Their -17 DRS at catcher are least in the majors.

Potential Options: Alex Avila (DET), Jonathan Lucroy (TEX), Rene Rivera (NYM), Nick Hundley (SF), Kurt Suzuki (ATL)

Right Field, We Have a Problem

Rockies primary-position right fielders have combined for -1.2 WAR, the second-lowest such total in the majors behind the Giants (-2). A large component of that has been Carlos Gonzalez, who’s accumulated -1.1 WAR and is hitting .226 with a .647 OPS.

Potential Options: Jay Bruce (NYM), Curtis Granderson (NYM), Jose Bautista (TOR), Cameron Maybin (LAA)