It could be home sweet home for Aaron Judge and Todd Frazier

The New York Yankees return to the Bronx for their first home game since the All-Star Break on Tuesday, and there are two players for whom this game is notable.

It’s the first home game for Judge since he won the Home Run Derby, and it’s the first home game for Todd Frazier since being traded to the Yankees by the White Sox.

Aaron Judge’s home-court advantage

There may be no better buy in sports right now than a ticket to Yankee Stadium to watch Aaron Judge. His numbers in 42 games at home are astounding.

He is hitting .377 (second in the majors) with a .489 on-base percentage (first) and an .834 slugging percentage (first) at home.

He has 21 home runs in 42 home games (no one else has more than 17). Judge is averaging a home run in every other home game. He has hit a home run once every 7.2 at-bats at home (best rate in MLB).

In his last 14 home games, Judge is hitting .407 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs, with a hit in all 14 games. In that span, he has a .492 on-base percentage and .944 slugging percentage

The major league record for home runs in a home ballpark is 79 years old. It was set by Hank Greenberg of the Tigers when he hit 39 in 1938. Mark McGwire hit 38 home runs at home in 1998, the year he hit 70 home runs.

Judge is on pace to hit 40 home runs at home this season, so he could break that mark.

For those who think Judge may be taking advantage of the ballpark’s dimensions, that’s not the case:

Per Statcast, 20 of his 21 home runs have been hit at least 375 feet.

Ten have been hit at least 420 feet (he’s the only player with 10 420-foot HR at home).

Welcome home, Todd Frazier

Frazier is 2-for-16 in 5 games with the Yankees, but Tuesday will have special meaning. He grew up in Toms River, New Jersey, a little more than an hour from Yankee Stadium, where Frazier once took the field with Derek Jeter as a Little Leaguer and rooted for his favorite player, Paul O’Neill.

What factors will go into whether Frazier is successful in the Bronx?

Frazier needs to hope that Yankee Stadium will be more friendly to him than Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Frazier hit .142 with five home runs in 134 at-bats there for the White Sox this season (by far the lowest home batting average in the majors). Frazier thrived at home in Cincinnati but never got comfortable at Guaranteed Rate Field.

No Place Like Home? Todd Frazier at Home With Reds With White Sox BA .268 .193 OBP .331 .291 Slug Pct .499 .384

Frazier’s numbers on the road with the White Sox were similar to what you would expect from him. He slashlined .253/.354/.512 on the road this season

One factor that may help Frazier is conditions more favorable for a right-handed power hitter in New York. Frazier often had to deal with a Chicago wind that could hinder his fly balls to left field, where he hit most of his home runs.

There have been 15 games at Guaranteed Rate Field this season in which the wind blew in from left field or across from left to right at least 5 mph. There have been only eight in the Bronx so far.

What’s odd about Frazier’s home numbers in Chicago in 2017 is that he still hit the ball hard. He just didn’t get hits at the level you would expect. His hard-hit rate at home this season is 17 percent.

That’s approximately the same rate as his former teammate Zack Cozart's. But though Frazier is hitting .142 with a .299 slugging percentage this season, Cozart is at .340, with a .564 slugging percentage.

Frazier has homered at Yankee Stadium before -- twice in nine games. He was 3-for-10 with a home run and four walks there last season, all obviously against Yankees pitching.