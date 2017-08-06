2018 Pro Football HOF class could feature Ray Lewis, Randy Moss

Several big-name players will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2018. A statistical look at the careers of those whose debut on the ballot will come next year:

LB Ray Lewis

Lewis played 17 seasons and was a 12-time Pro Bowl selection. He remains tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Junior Seau for the most Pro Bowl selections among linebackers.

Lewis was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003 and is one of seven players to win the award twice. The award was first given out in 1971. Harvey Martin and Lewis are the only players to win a Super Bowl MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Since sacks became official in 1982, Lewis remains the only player to have at least 40 sacks and 30 interceptions in an NFL career.

Lewis and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jack Ham are the only non-defensive backs to have at least 20 fumble recoveries and 30 interceptions in NFL history.

Lewis was a major piece of the 2000 Ravens, who won the Super Bowl and allowed the fewest points per game in a 16-game regular season at 10.3 (since 1978). They had nine games in which they allowed single-digit points, still the most in one season in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

WR Randy Moss

In 14 seasons, Moss caught 156 touchdown passes, trailing only Jerry Rice (197) for most all time. Moss is the single-season record holder for touchdown receptions by a rookie (17 in 1998) and overall (23 in 2007).

Moss had three seasons with at least 17 touchdowns catches, the most all time. He led the league in receiving touchdowns five times. Only Don Hutson (nine) and Rice (six) have more instances.

Moss ranks second all time in 100-yard receiving games with 64. His 15,292 receiving yards trail only Rice (22,895) and Terrell Owens (15,394). Moss is the only player to record at least 1,200 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons.

Of the seven teams to win at least 15 games in one regular season, Moss has been a member of two. He played on the 15-1 Minnesota Vikings in 1998 and the 16-0 New England Patriots in 2007.

OL Steve Hutchinson

Hutchinson started all 169 games he played during his 12-year NFL career with the Seahawks, Vikings and Titans.

Hutchinson was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro on five occasions. From 2001 to 2012, the only players with more first-team All-Pro selections than Hutchinson were Alan Faneca and Peyton Manning, each with six.

With the Seahawks, Hutchinson blocked for Shaun Alexander, who had the most rushing yards in the NFL from 2001 to 2005. Hutchinson then blocked primarily for Adrian Peterson, who had the most rushing yards from 2007 to 2011.

DE Richard Seymour

Seymour played 12 seasons with the Patriots and Raiders and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Seymour won three Super Bowls in a four-season span in New England.

During the back-to-back Super Bowl seasons of 2003 and 2004, Seymour was a major part of a defense that allowed the fewest points per game (15.6) and the fewest rush yards per game (93.9).

From 2003 to 2005, he and Manning were the only players named first-team All-Pro each season.

LB Brian Urlacher

Urlacher spent his entire 13-year career with the Bears and was selected to eight Pro Bowls. Only Mike Singletary (10) and Walter Payton (nine) had more in Bears history.

From 2000 to 2005, Urlacher ranked seventh among linebackers with 32.5 sacks. Then, from 2006 to 2012, Urlacher had 15 interceptions, which was second among linebackers, trailing London Fletcher’s 16.

From 2001 to 2011, Urlacher had eight seasons with at least 100 tackles. Only London Fletcher (11) and Keith Brooking (nine) had more such seasons.

DB Ronde Barber

Barber spent his entire 16-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 241 games, which is fourth all time among those who primarily played defensive back.

He is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in games, interceptions (47) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (eight).

He co-led the NFL in interceptions in 2001 with 10. In the 2002 NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia, he had a 92-yard interception return touchdown that capped the scoring. Barber and the Bucs then won Super Bowl XXXVII over the Oakland Raiders.

C Matt Birk

Birk played in 210 games over 15 seasons, the most NFL games by a player from Harvard. He finished his career starting 112 consecutive games.

Birk was selected to six Pro Bowls while playing for the Vikings and Ravens and wrapped up his career with a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

C Jeff Saturday

Saturday played in 211 games over 14 seasons after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, the last of which came in his final NFL season, at age 37 in 2012 with the Packers.

Saturday went to two Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts, winning one in 2006. From 2000 to 2009, he was a major part of a Colts team that won 115 games, the most by any team in any decade all time.