The Dodgers have so many ridiculous stats

Pick a word to describe the Dodgers and their 80-33 record this season.

You could go with amazing, astounding, ridiculous or any other such choice and it might not even do them justice.

This is a team on the verge of a historic season. With help from the Elias Sports Bureau and Baseball-Reference.com, we have some amazing, astounding, ridiculous numbers to prove it.

1. The Dodgers’ win on Saturday gave them 43 wins in their past 50 games. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, that made them the 3rd team in the Modern Era (since 1900) to win at least 43 games in a 50-game stretch, joining the 1906 Cubs and the 1912 Giants.

2. The Dodgers are 80-33 this season, making this their best record through 113 games in franchise history (the 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers started 79-34 but somehow didn’t lead the NL. The Cardinals did).

3. The Dodgers’ loss last Wednesday snapped a streak of winning 53 straight games when leading at any point, which was the longest streak in MLB history, per Elias. The second-longest streak was 43 games by the 1906 Cubs.

4. The Dodgers moved 30 1/2 games ahead of the Giants in the NL West a few weeks ago. This is the 127th year these teams have played in the same league or division, and the Elias Sports Bureau tells us this season is the first time in those 127 years the Dodgers have been 30 games ahead of the Giants before the end of July.

5. The Dodgers improved to 71-31 with their win on July 26. It marked the first time they've been 40 games over .500 since 1974, and it's the earliest date they've reached the mark in a season in franchise history.

6. Since Cody Bellinger debuted on April 25, the Dodgers are 74-22 -- that .764 winning percentage would give them 124 wins over a full season, shattering the MLB record of 116.

7. The Dodgers are 19-2 this season in games Clayton Kershaw starts, and 61-31 when anybody else starts. That’s the equivalent of a 107-win team when anybody but Kershaw starts this season, which would break the franchise record.

8. Cody Bellinger hit his 30th career home run in his 87th career game. Via Elias, he is the third-fastest player in MLB history to reach 30 career homers and the fastest Dodger. Only Rudy York (79 games) and Mark McGwire (84) got there faster.

9. Kenley Jansen struck out 51 batters before issuing his first walk this season. Elias notes that’s the most strikeouts in a season for a player before issuing hiswalk since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893 (the previous record was 35 by Adam Wainwright in 2013).