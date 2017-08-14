Giancarlo Stanton doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon

The streak gets more amazing with each day.

Giancarlo Stanton has 21 home runs in his past 33 games played. That’s a 103-home run pace if he were to play 162 games.

He also has nine home runs in his past 10 games.

It’s the fourth straight game with a home run for Stanton, the second such streak for his career. It’s the second-longest streak this season behind Eric Thames' five straight from April 13-17.

The history

Stanton tied Gary Sheffield’s club record for home runs in a season with his 42nd home run. Sheffield set the mark in 1996.

Stanton is the fifth player in the last 20 seasons to hit at least 21 home runs within a 33-game span, the first since Shawn Green hit 21 home runs for the Dodgers in 2002. The others in that group are Barry Bonds (24 for the 2001 Giants), Mark McGwire (22 for the 1999 Cardinals), McGwire (21 for the 1998 Cardinals) and Sammy Sosa (25 for the 1998 Cubs).

The home run was a milestone for Stanton, the 250th of his career. He is the sixth-quickest to 250 home runs, doing so in 941 games.

The five who got there faster are Ryan Howard (855), Hall-of-Famers Ralph Kiner (871) and Harmon Killebrew (905), Albert Pujols (933) and Juan Gonzalez (936).

Stanton is also one of 15 players to hit 250 home runs within his first eight seasons. The player he has tied with in that stat is a notable one -- baseball legend Willie Mays.

How he's doing it

Eddie Matz detailed the improvements that Stanton has made in reaching the outside pitch (with help from a closed batting stance) and that was evident on Sunday. Stanton had backed away from the plate after being hit in the face in 2014.

The next two seasons, he struggled to reach outside pitches. But in 2017, he has found something that works for him. He now has 15 home runs on outer-third pitches from right-handed pitchers this season, matching the most he has had in any season. He’s hitting .277 against those pitches, up from .179 in 2015 and .222 in 2016.