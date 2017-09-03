Cody Bellinger sets Dodgers rookie home run record

Cody Bellinger has set the Dodgers’ all-time home run record for a rookie, passing Mike Piazza, who hit 35 in 1993.

The Dodgers have had 17 rookie of the year winners since the award was initiated in 1947. No other franchise has more than eight (Yankees and Athletics). Eleven of those 17 have been position players, and yet few of them, if any, have had a season like Bellinger is having.

Piazza played in 149 games in his rookie season. If Bellinger plays in every remaining Dodgers game, he’d total 132 games this season.

Bellinger has six multi-home run games this season. The most multi-HR games by a rookie in a season are seven, by Mark McGwire in 1987, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Bellinger has the most home runs by a rookie in the seventh inning or later in modern major league history (since 1900).

Since Bellinger's debut on April 25, the Dodgers have the best record in baseball.

If Bellinger wins rookie of the year, the Dodgers will have consecutive winners of that award for the first time since they had five straight, from 1992 to 1996 (Eric Karros, Piazza, Raul Mondesi, Hideo Nomo, Todd Hollandsworth).

The Dodgers currently have a 27 percent chance to win the World Series, according to FiveThirtyEight, the highest chance of any team and 10 percentage points better than the next-highest team (Indians, 17 percent).

Among the Dodgers' 17 rookie of the year winners, two have won the World Series: Fernando Valenzuela, 1981, and Jim Lefebvre, 1965. Bellinger has a chance to be the third Dodgers rookie to get a plaque from the BBWAA and a World Series ring in the same season.