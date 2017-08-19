Every crazy stat from a homer happy Friday

If you listen closely, you might still be able to hear the sound of home runs echoing off of bats. It was that kind of night. In total, there were 58 home runs hit on Friday, second most in major league history.

We take a look at some of the best stats by the numbers:

8 : It's the eighth time this season there have been at least 50 home runs hit in a single day. From 2008 to '16, there were only six such days.

Including Friday, two of the five days with the most home runs in MLB history came in 2017. ESPN Stats and Informtation

16: There were 16 runs scored between the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles on Friday, all via the home run. The Orioles and Angels combined for 10 homers in the game. According to Elias, it was the third time in MLB history that teams combined for 10 home runs that accounted for every run in the game.

3: Manny Machado became the third player in MLB history to cap three-homer game with a walk-off grand slam. He joins Khris Davis (2016) and Joey Votto (2012) as the only players to accomplish the feat, according to Elias.

2: Byron Buxton and Nick Delmonico each had an inside-the-park home run. It was the first time there were two in the same day since July 8, 2015. On that day, Jarrod Dyson (with the Royals) and Logan Forsythe (with the Rays) did it in the same game.

609: Albert Pujols hit his 609th career home run, tying Sammy Sosa for the eighth-most all time, and most by a player born outside the 50 states. Pujols has a unique link to the single-day homer record. Of all the players to hit a home run Friday, he is the only player who homered on both days.

1963: The Angels joined the 1963 Cubs as the only two teams in MLB history to give up three walk-off grand slams in a single season. All three have come since July 25 for the Angels.

0: The top eight MLB leaders in homers entering the day didn't hit a single home run Friday.