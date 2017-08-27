Giancarlo Stanton joins 50-homer club

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run of the season on Sunday, becoming the first player in Marlins history to do so and the first in Major League Baseball to reach that mark since Chris Davis in 2013. It was his 17th home run of the month, the first player to reach that mark since Sammy Sosa hit 17 in August 2001.

This is the ninth time in major league history that a player has hit 50 home runs before the end of August. Elias Sports Bureau research shows that five players accounted for the first eight instances: Sosa (three times), Mark McGwire (twice), Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez and Roger Maris.

Stanton is the third player in the last 10 seasons to reach the 50-homer plateau, joining Jose Bautista (54 in 2010) and Chris Davis (53 in 2013).

That’s quite a drop-off from the previous decade. There were 18 50-homer seasons from 1998 to 2007.

It had been 10 years since a National League player hit 50 home runs. Prince Fielder finished right on that number for the Brewers in 2007.

Stanton has rarely left much doubt about whether the ball is going to leave the park. His average home run this season has traveled 416 feet, according to Statcast. Among players with at least 20 home runs, only three average more: Mark Reynolds, Kendrys Morales and Joey Gallo.

Entering the All-Star break, Aaron Judge led the majors with 30 home runs. Stanton was tied for third with 26 home runs at the break.

Since then, Stanton has lapped the competition. He has 24 home runs since the break, 10 more than any other player.

The Marlins have four games remaining in August. Stanton is just three homers away from matching the most in one month in major league history. Sosa hit 20 homers in June 1998.

Next stop, 60?

Stanton is on pace to record the ninth 60-homer season in major league history, and the first since Barry Bonds set the record with 73 home runs in 2001.

Stanton has averaged one home run every 9.5 at-bats this season. He has ramped up the pace, homering every 6.3 at-bats since the All-Star break.

Only two players have averaged fewer than seven at-bats per home run after the All-Star break. McGwire hit one every 6.3 at-bats on his way to 65 home runs in 1999, and Bonds averaged 6.4 at-bats per homer after the break on his way to 73 in 2001.

If Stanton plays all 34 of the Marlins' remaining games and keeps up his full-season pace, he’ll finish the season with 63 homers. If he can keep up his second-half pace, he'd finish the season with 69 home runs, the third-most in a single season of all time.