Giancarlo Stanton, Rhys Hoskins continue power display

Who is having a better August: Miami Marlins All-Star Giancarlo Stanton or Philadelphia Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins?

The case for Stanton

Stanton career hit two more home runs on Friday, giving him 49 this season – a high and the most by an NL player since Prince Fielder had 50 in 2007. Stanton has 16 home runs this month, five more than any other player.

Keeping Pace? HR Through 1st 127 Team Games By Notable Players Final Total 2017 Giancarlo Stanton 49 ? 2001 Barry Bonds 55 73 1998 Mark McGwire 51 70 1961 Roger Maris 50 61 1927 Babe Ruth 43 60 *MLB had 154-game season in 1927

It was Stanton’s ninth multi-homer game of the season, three more such games than any other player.

Stanton’s first-inning home run went 462 feet, his sixth long ball of at least 460 feet this season – twice as many as any other player in the majors, according to Statcast.

Stanton has 23 home runs since the All-Star break, tied with Mark McGwire for most homers in the first 40 games after the All-Star break all time.

Even if Stanton did not homer in the first half of the season, he would still be tied for 44th in the majors with former MVP winners Andrew McCutchen and Kris Bryant (among others).

The case for Hoskins

Hoskins also homered Friday in a 7-1 win over the defending champion Chicago Cubs. It was Hoskins’ sixth home run in his last seven games.

Since making his MLB debut on Aug. 10, Hoskins has nine home runs, tied with Gary Sanchez for second-most homers in the majors during that stretch (Stanton has the most with 11).

Hoskins is the first player in major league history to hit nine home runs in his first 16 career games, according to research from the Elias Sports Bureau.

Hoskins also has 21 RBIs, the third-most through 16 career games since RBIs became an official stat in 1920.

What’s next?

With one more home run, Stanton would become the third player in the last 10 seasons to hit 50 homers in a season, joining Jose Bautista (54 in 2010) and Chris Davis (53 in 2013).

If Hoskins can homer in any of his next four games, he will become the fastest player to reach 10 career home runs in MLB history (a record currently shared by Trevor Story and George Scott).