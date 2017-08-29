Nadal seeking to cap year with US Open title

Rafael Nadal aims to win multiple major titles in a year for the first time since 2013 at the US Open having won the French Open earlier this year.

Nadal seeks another major win at the US Open. ESPN Stats & Information

Nadal opens up the tournament today against Serbian Dusan Lajovic. Their only previous meeting was in the Round of 16 at the 2014 French Open, a match where the Spaniard only dropped four games and broke Lajovic on eight of 10 break point chances.

Even with his clay-court dominance, Nadal has a great track record on hard surfaces. He's one of three men in the Open Era with 300 wins on both hard and clay (Ivan Lendl and David Ferrer), and has won the US Open twice (2010 & 2013).

But Nadal’s played 34 events and eight finals on hardcourts since his last title on the surface at Doha in 2014.

There are many scenarios for Nadal to keep his No. 1 ranking by tournament's end by the most simple one for him is to reach the US Open final.