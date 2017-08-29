Federer aims to continue banner year at US Open

After going title-less in 2016, Federer has found his form this year. He's already won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, joining Bjorn Borg (1976) as the only men in the Open Era to win Wimbledon without dropping a set while becoming the oldest man in the Open Era to win Wimbledon at 35.

Roger Federer is looking to add to his legacy with another US Open title. ESPN Stats & Information

Now 36, Federer has his sights set on the US Open as he begins play Tuesday against 19-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, whom he defeated in his opening match during his Miami title run earlier this season. Federer is 34-1 against Americans in majors with the only blemish coming against Andre Agassi at the US Open in 2001.

Federer already owns the most major match wins after a player's 30th birthday in the Open Era among men, and a win Tuesday would be his 100th such victory. A tournament victory at the US Open would be his 4th major title after turning 30, which would tie an Open Era men's record currently held by Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver.

Federer will also look to win his 6th US Open title overall, which would break a tie with Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras for the most by a man in the Open Era.