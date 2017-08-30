No signs of slowing down for Stanton

Fifty home runs just wasn't enough for Giancarlo Stanton.

The Miami Marlins outfielder continues to add to his home run total for the month and make his herculean streak look normal.

With his 51st homer on Tuesday, he now has 18 in August. Stanton is the third player in Major League Baseball history to hit that many in a month's span. He also has the fourth-highest home run total through August in MLB history and is on pace for 63 by the season's end.

Giancarlo Stanton is the third player in MLB history with 18 home runs in a calendar month. ESPN Stats and Information

Stanton's 30 homers since the start of July are the second most that a player has hit in consecutive calendar months in MLB history. With his homer on Tuesday, Stanton has 25 home runs in 43 games since the All-Star break; Elias Sports Bureau research indicates he already is tied for the second most homers all time by any player through his first 50 games after the All-Star break.

Stanton's 51st home run came against the Washington Nationals. He has been particularly productive when visiting divisional rivals. He has homered in the other National League East parks 10 times this month. Only the Cleveland Indians' Albert Belle had more home runs in road games against division opponents in a month -- with 11 in September 1995 -- since the divisional era began in 1969.