Sharapova looks to continue her run at US Open

Monday night was a coming out party for Maria Sharapova, who kicked off the opening night session of the US Open by knocking out No. 2 seed Simona Halep. It was the first time a women’s wild-card entrant defeated a top-two seed at a major since Kim Clijsters took down No. 2 Serena Williams in the semifinals of the 2009 US Open. Clijsters became the first woman in the Open Era to win a major title as a wild card, a list that Sharapova will look to join at this year's Open.

Maria Sharapova is looking to cement her legacy with another US Open title. ESPN Stats and Info

Sharapova faces Hungarian Timea Babos in her second-round match, the first meeting between the two. The Russian hasn’t lost a second-round match at a major since Wimbledon in 2013, and the only time she has done so at the US Open was in her main-draw debut at the event back in 2003.

Sharapova's first-round win over Halep, coupled with Johanna Konta's loss, raises her chances of advancing in the tournament.

With a win on Wednesday, Sharapova would play either a qualifier or wild card in the third round. The highest seed she could meet in the Round of 16 would be No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova.

While Sharapova hasn’t played much tennis of late (10 matches since her return at Stuttgart back in April), she should not be underestimated. Among active women, Sharapova trails only Serena and Venus Williams in major match wins, major titles, total titles and career prize money.