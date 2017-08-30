Venus goes for 30th US Open night win Wednesday

After a three-set win in the first round, Venus Williams continues her 2017 US Open in Wednesday night's second round against Oceane Dodin of France.

Williams defeated 19-year-old Slovak Viktoria Kuzmova on Monday to improve to 19-0 in opening matches at the US Open and tie Chris Evert for most such wins without a loss in the Open Era.

Venus Williams chases more milestones Wednesday against Oceane Dodin. ESPN Stats & Information

Now Williams seeks her 30th win in a night session at the US Open. That would make her the third player to record 30 night wins since records were first kept in 1980, along with Roger Federer (32) and her sister, Serena (34).

A win would also give Venus 73 US Open match wins, tying her with Steffi Graf for fourth-most by a woman in the Open Era.

Playing a Frenchwoman shouldn't give Williams any pause, as she's won 23 straight major matches against French players. Williams' only major loss to a Frenchwoman came in her major debut at the 1997 French Open, when Dodin was seven months old.

Williams looks to extend her six-major streak of reaching the second weekend, the longest active run on the women's circuit.