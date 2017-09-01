What does it mean to lead your division on Sept. 1?

As baseball enters its final full month, the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers lead their respective divisions.

Since 1996, the first full season with at least one wild card, 98 of 126 teams that ended up as division champions (78 percent) held at least a share of that division lead entering September.

Historical trends

Since 1996, 13 of 21 eventual World Series winners led their divisions entering play on Sept. 1.

The last time in the American League that all three division leaders entering September went on to win the division was 2008 (Rays, White Sox and Angels). Every season since, at least one Sept. 1 division leader failed to hold on.

In the National League, all of the division leaders entering September won their divisions last season: the Nationals, Cubs and Dodgers. That has happened 12 times since 1996 in the NL, including each of the previous three seasons and five of the last six.

Hope for the Diamondbacks: Eight of the 21 World Series champions since 1996 weren't in first place Sept. 1. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Every season since 1996, at least one of a league’s division leaders entering September went on to win the division.

All six division winners have held a share of first place entering September three times since 1996: in 1999, 2001 and 2002.

Large leads

What about a large division lead? The Dodgers lead the NL West by 16 games, and the Nationals lead the NL East by 15 games.

Elias Sports Bureau research shows that this is the first time in the divisional era (since 1969) that two teams in the same league have led their divisions by 15 or more games entering September.

But what does that lead get you? Since 1996, two of the 10 teams that led their division by 15 or more games entering September won the World Series (the 1998 New York Yankees and last year’s Cubs).

The San Francisco Giants enter September 40 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. In the 127 years the Dodgers and Giants have played in the same league, that’s the largest lead the Dodgers have had over the rival Giants entering September. The Elias Sports Bureau notes that the previous largest lead was 28 games, in 1953.

The Dodgers (16 games), Nationals (15), Astros (11½) and Indians (6½) lead their respective divisions by seemingly comfortable margins. Elias research shows, however, that since 1996, four teams have had a division lead at any point in September of five or more games and not won the division: the 2009 Detroit Tigers (7 games), 2007 New York Mets (7), 2006 Tigers (5½) and 2012 Texas Rangers (5½).

What about the wild cards?

In the period with multiple wild-card teams (since 2012), there has not been a season when each team in wild-card position entering September held on to make the playoffs.