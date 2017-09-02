In his return from the DL, Clayton Kershaw picks up where he left off

This probably will sound familiar: Clayton Kershaw pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the other team failed to score a run.

Kershaw made his return to major league action Friday night in what ended up being a shorter version of a typical Kershaw start. He threw 70 pitches in six innings, allowed just two hits (both infield singles) and no runs.

The Claw did claw-like things

Kershaw threw 75.7 percent of his pitches for strikes in Friday night's start against the Padres, the third-highest rate in a start in his career (May 2014 at Nationals, July 2015 at Mets).

Friday also marked the seventh time in his career Kershaw did not allow a run in a start against the Padres, his third most against any team (Rockies -- 11, Giants -- 9).

With the 1-0 victory Friday, Kershaw is 16-2 on the season, tying him for the second-most wins through 18 decisions to begin a season in Dodgers history, as noted by the Elias Sports Bureau in the graphic below.

ESPN Stats & Information

What it means for the Dodgers

In the 33 games between Kershaw’s past two starts, the Dodgers went 23-10, the best record in the majors in that span. As if MLB’s best team needed any more assistance, it got its ace back Friday -- and he looked the part.

Kershaw has now won 12 straight decisions, a career-best streak. It also moved the Dodgers to 20-2 when Kershaw starts the game. That’s a .910 team winning percentage in his starts, better than any other pitcher in the majors (minimum 18 starts).

Cy Young for Kershaw?

Following Friday’s start, Kershaw has a 1.95 ERA -- best in the majors -- and a 0.86 WHIP, which is second best.

The hang-up on Kershaw’s Cy Young chances will be his innings. Through Friday, he has thrown 147 1/3 innings this season. There are 24 National League pitchers who have thrown more. There have been just four pitchers to win a Cy Young award with fewer than 200 innings pitched in the league he won the award. Kershaw did it in 2014, with 198 1/3 innings pitched, but he's likely to end the season with fewer innings than that this year.

His biggest competitor in the race, Nationals starter Max Scherzer, has thrown exactly 20 more innings. Scherzer has a 2.21 ERA and has a slightly better WHIP than Kershaw (0.85, which leads the majors).