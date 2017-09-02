NFL cut weekend trade tracker

It was a busy weekend as NFL teams had to cut their rosters down for the start of the regular season. As such, there was plenty of wheeling and dealing. Here’s a list of the trades made the past two days.

Arizona Cardinals traded OL Tony Bergstrom to the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Baltimore Ravens traded an undisclosed draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for G-C Luke Bowanko.

Buffalo Bills traded CB Kevon Seymour to the Carolina Panthers for WR Kaelin Clay.

Denver Broncos traded OT Ty Sambrailo to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

Detroit Lions traded DB Johnson Bademosi to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2019.

Kansas City Chiefs traded OL Isaiah Battle to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional draft pick.

Kansas City Chiefs traded DE David King to the Tennessee Titans for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Los Angeles Rams traded a seventh-round pick to the Washington Redskins for TE Derek Carrier.

New England Patriots traded a fifth-round pick and the seventh-round pick they acquired from the Seahawks on Friday for CB Justin Coleman back to the Seattle Seahawks for DE Cassius Marsh.

New England Patriots traded QB Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for WR Phillip Dorsett.

New York Jets traded Sheldon Richardson and a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Jermaine Kearse, a 2018 second-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers traded WR Sammie Coates and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers traded CB Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Seattle Seahawks traded CB Tramaine Brock to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick.