Giancarlo Stanton ends what was a long HR drought ... for him

Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t seem to be letting up.

Stanton hit his 52nd home run of the season Saturday in the first inning against Phillies ace Aaron Nola. It snapped a 13-at-bat home run drought, his longest since a 20 at-bat drought from July 26 to Aug. 4.

Stanton’s 52 home runs are the most by anyone since Chris Davis had 53 in 2013. They’re the most by an NL player since Ryan Howard had 58 in 2006. Saturday's home run keeps Stanton on pace for 62 this season.

Historically speaking, 52 represents the career-high season home run total for baseball legend Willie Mays, who had that many for the 1965 Giants. It’s also the number of home runs Mickey Mantle hit when he won the Triple Crown for the Yankees in 1956 (Mantle went on to hit 54 home runs in 1961).

Statcast tracked the home run at 445 feet. Stanton now has 16 440-foot home runs, easily the most in the majors. Joey Gallo of the Rangers ranks second with eight.

Stanton now has 26 home runs since the All-Star break. That's currently 10 more than any other player during that span (Gallo has 16). He has 26 in 47 games since the break. He had 26 in 86 games prior to the break.

One more stat to impress on those 26 home runs since the All-Star break: That’s one more than last year’s NL MVP, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, has this season.