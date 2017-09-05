53 homers: Giancarlo style

For the second time in four September games, 27th time in the second half and 53rd time this season, Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run.

So Stanton hit a home run, what else is new?

This home run was different in that it was not a typical Stanton home run. The homer was projected by Statcast at 357 feet, which is the third-shortest of Stanton's home runs this season.

Another way to phrase that: Stanton has hit 50 home runs this season longer than the one he hit tonight. No other player in the majors has even 40 home runs total.

With the homer, Stanton inches closer to the 60-home run milestone, first reached by Babe Ruth in 1927.

As noted in the graphic above, Stanton is in a good spot when it comes to reaching 60 homers. Historically, among 60-homer hitters, only Babe Ruth (1927) had fewer homers through September 4.

Tuesday, Stanton will take aim at No. 54 against Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg. In his career, Stanton has 50 plate appearances against Strasburg, his second-most against any pitcher (Cole Hamels - 55). He has hit three home runs against him.

Stanton has faced Strasburg twice this season, going 1-7 with a double in seven plate appearances.