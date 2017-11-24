Another Iron Bowl clash between No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Auburn

It's hard to see the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide going down before the College Football Playoff, but if any team is capable of beating Bama, it would be its heated rival, the No. 6 Auburn Tigers.

FPI gives Alabama the edge on the road. Although Auburn isn't favored, the Tigers have much better odds versus the Crimson Tide than any other team this season.

And let's not forget about the huge national championship implications the Iron Bowl has had in the past. The winner has gone on to play in the national title game in every season since 2009, with 2014 being the lone exception.

This will be just the third time that the Iron Bowl has been played on-campus when both Alabama and Auburn were in the top 10. Each of the previous two saw Auburn beat Alabama, win the SEC championship game and play for the national title.

However, Nick Saban has never defeated an Auburn team that won nine games, going 0-6 (0-3 at Alabama and 0-3 at LSU).

Alabama has won 24 straight games against SEC opponents, including conference championship games, the third-longest streak in SEC history.

Meanwhile, Auburn still has a chance to reach the playoff if it wins out.

The Iron Bowl is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.