Need a baseball fix? Here's what to watch in Caribbean Series

Got the baseball itch? Tired of searching for updates on where Mike Napoli and Chris Carter might sign? Watched your Cubs World Series DVD 47 times this offseason?

Then check out the Caribbean Series that starts Wednesday from Culiacan, Mexico, with league champions from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Venezuela battling in a seven-day tournament broadcast on ESPN Deportes and WatchESPN.

Caribbean Series schedule Wednesday, Feb. 1

Cuba vs. Dominican Republic, 5 p.m. ET

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 2

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, 5 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, 9 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 3

Puerto Rico vs. Cuba, 5 p.m. ET

Venezuela vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 4

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m. ET

Cuba vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 5

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Cuba, 7 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 6

Semifinal No. 1, 3 p.m. ET

Semifinal No. 2, 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 7

Championship game, 3 p.m. ET All games on ESPN Deportes and WatchESPN

The big stars don’t play in the Caribbean Series like they did a generation ago, but there are some interesting (or curious) names on the rosters. Here are a few to watch:

Aguilas de Mexicali (Mexico)

The host country won last year, and its representative has captured four of the past six titles. Aguilas is making its first appearance since 1999.

Sergio Romo: He had a 2.64 ERA in 30⅔ innings for the Giants in 2016 and held batters to a .236 average, but he is still looking to sign a deal for 2017.

Yuniesky Betancourt: I know you woke up this morning wondering, "Whatever happened to Yuniesky Betancourt?" He last played in the majors with the Brewers in 2013 and played in Mexico in 2015.

Hector Velazquez: This is a 28-year-old right-hander who probably deserves a chance in the States after he posted a 2.47 ERA in the Mexican League in 2016, with a 120/16 strikeout/walk ratio in 131⅓ innings. In the winter league, he went 9-3 with a 2.32 ERA over 85⅓ innings.

Oliver Perez: The Nationals’ lefty is one of the few major leaguers on the roster. He will pitch in front of his hometown fans in Culiacan.

Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic)

The Yankees of the Dominican, Licey has won 10 Caribbean titles, but the last came in 2008. The Dominican representative hasn’t won since 2012, its longest title drought since it first played in the Caribbean Series in 1970.

Donovan Solano: The former Marlin appeared in nine games with the Yankees in 2016.

Leury Garcia: The infielder/outfielder is on the White Sox's 40-man roster and has a chance to earn some playing time in 2017 after he hit .313/.367/.426 at Triple-A.

Engel Beltre: Remember him? He was part of the Eric Gagne trade between the Red Sox and Rangers back in 2007, and he twice made Baseball Prospectus’ top 100 prospects list. Or maybe you remember him from his starting one of the biggest fights in minor league history.

Yohan Flande: I saw him pitch in New Britain a couple of years ago, and he looked terrible. Next thing I knew, he was starting for the Rockies. He started 20 games for the Rockies in 2014-15 but pitched just twice in relief and appears to be a free agent now.

Granma (Cuba)

Granma won the Cuban National Series for the first time and will make its first Caribbean Series visit. This marks the first time a Cuban team has played when Mexico hosted.

Yoelkis Cespedes: Yes, he’s Yoenis’ younger brother, a 19-year-old listed at 5-foot-7, 187 pounds. We don’t know much about his baseball skills or his skills in pig roasting.

Alfredo Despaigne: The 31-year-old outfielder holds the single-season Cuban National Series home run record with 36 in 2011 (one more than Jose Abreu). He hit .280/.361/.480 for Chiba Lotte in Japan in 2016.

Victor Mesa: The son of a longtime Cuban star of the same name, Mesa is a 20-year-old outfielder who might be one of the best prospects on the island.

Criollos de Caguas (Puerto Rico)

A Puerto Rican team hasn’t won the Caribbean Series since 2000, the longest drought among the active participants.

Rusney Castillo: The Red Sox gave the Cuban outfielder a seven-year, $72.5 million contract, but he flopped so badly that Boston removed him from its 40-man roster after he hit .263 with two home runs at Triple-A.

Eddie Rosario: The Twins outfielder has some ability, but a 209/27 strikeout/walk ratio in his two major league seasons means he has to learn a little patience to become anything more than a fourth outfielder.

Joel Pineiro: He won 104 games in the majors, in which he last pitched in 2011. Lou Piniella should have given him a start in the 2001 ALCS.

Dereck Rodriguez: Pudge’s son is a pitcher in the Twins' system, but he has yet to advance past Class A in four minor league seasons.

Aguilas del Zulia (Venezuela)

The two-time champion is making its first Caribbean Series appearance since 2000.

Freddy Galvis: He hit 20 home runs for the Phillies in 2016, though top prospect J.P. Crawford will be pushing for his job in spring training.

Jonathan Herrera: Herrera was once a figure in a heated debate among Rockies fans: Is he worth a spot on the roster, or is he just another no-hit, all-glove backup infielder? (The answer was the latter.)

Jose Castillo: He was a one-time starting second baseman for the Pirates, back when the Pirates were not good.

Mitch Lively: He has spent 10 seasons kicking around the minors but has yet to taste the big leagues. He spent most of 2016 in Mexico, then made a few late-season appearances in Double-A for the Nationals. He is now looking for a spring training invite.