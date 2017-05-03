Real or not? Red Sox crossed the line in throwing at Manny Machado

Adam Jones receives a standing ovation one night after he heard racial taunts at Fenway and Manny Machado earns his redemption with a HR just a few innings after Chris Sale threw behind him. Amid the drama, Hanley Ramirez homers twice and Boston wins 5-2. (2:35)

So this happened:

Very cool to see Boston fans stand for Adam Jones and him nod to the fans. And then immediately Chris Sale throws behind Machado. Baseball! — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) May 2, 2017

After the game, Manny Machado was just a tad bit upset:

After Tuesday night's game, Manny Machado went off on the Red Sox organization. https://t.co/u8lScZNpFe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2017

Instead of talking about Chris Sale's dominant performance -- 11 strikeouts in eight innings in a 5-2 victory for the Red Sox -- or this bizarre triple play, we're talking again about this nonsense. Instead of baseball, we're talking about throwing at batters, or throwing close to batters, or the proper place to throw a pitch when you're sort of trying to throw at a batter. In his ribs? At his hip? Behind him? What the hell is the endgame here, anyway?

I don't blame Machado for his rant. Back on April 21, he slid into Dustin Pedroia, accidentally spiking him. The Red Sox were upset that Pedroia had to miss a couple games. On April 23, Eduardo Rodriguez tried three times to hit Machado. Later in the game, Matt Barnes threw a 97-mph fastball near Machado's head, receiving a suspension. As former Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell, now an analyst on MLB Network said, "You get one shot." Rodriguez missed and Barnes missed; that was their shot.

Yet there was Sale, throwing a pitch behind Machado. Pedro Martinez, on the same show, said "Chris Sale knew what to do." His point was Sale wasn't trying to hurt Machado and that he threw a "professional" pitch. Of course, Martinez was known for throwing at guys in his day, as much for intimidation as retaliation.

Even if Sale was just throwing a proverbial purpose pitch, that doesn't answer why it was needed. They'd already thrown four times at Machado. It's all dumb and ridiculous and embarrassing. Maybe the Red Sox were upset for Dylan Bundy hitting Mookie Betts on Monday? Maybe, although it's pretty clear Bundy didn't do that on purpose, not with a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning. Prior to Monday's game, all parties said everything had been resolved.

Now? Who knows. "They're probably going to try to hit me again," Machado told MASN's Gary Thorne. "I'm just going to have to wear it and see what happens and if I gotta take care of business on my own, then I might have to do something."

Sale, meanwhile, refused to explain his thinking.

"Whatever," he said when informed of Machado's rant, "not losing any sleep."

Without an explanation, we're left to guess. Was it still in revenge for the slide? Revenge for hitting Betts? Sale just playing some Pedro-esque mind games with Machado? If that was the case, it didn't work, as Machado homered off him in the seventh inning.

All this looks even more moronic and out of touch against the backdrop of the racial slurs Adam Jones had to endure on Monday. Both clubhouses had been talking about real-world issues and how to deal with hatred, and then we get this.

You're not going to eliminate baseball players wanting to be tough guys. Certainly, the desire to protect your teammates is understandable. And while a guy like Pedro made a living intimidating batters with the occasional beanball or high-and-tight fastball, I'm also reminded that Sandy Koufax won 27 games in 1966 with a 1.73 ERA and didn't hit a single batter all season.

This probably isn't the last we'll see of the Red Sox and Orioles throwing at each other. Heck, the Red Sox and Yankees spent most of the mid-2000s throwing at and fighting each other (well, the Red Sox did most of the "throwing at"). Maybe we should be happy that we didn't get many fights like the good old days. Let's hope this is end of things, even though the Red Sox-Orioles rivalry appears to be here to stay.

Welcome back, Miggy: Miguel Cabrera returned from the DL and promptly homered in the third inning off Corey Kluber, his 450th career home run to pass Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero into 38th place on the all-time home run list. It was his sixth career home run off Kluber and the Tigers went on to a 5-2 victory behind Justin Verlander. Apparently he wasn’t tipping his pitches in this game.

The two teams are now tied at 14-12, but the big news was Kluber leaving after three innings with lower back discomfort, the second time that's happened this season. Certainly something to pay attention to as the Indians rely on Kluber chewing up a lot of innings. Remember that Carlos Carrasco's career high is 183 innings and Danny Salazar's is 185. Those two have looked good, but Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin have been hit hard and there isn’t much depth behind those five.

Astros rally to beat Rangers: The Astros trailed 5-0. They were down 5-3 in the eighth inning when Marwin Gonzalez did this:

Folks,,,,



that's why we call him Marwin GONEzalez. pic.twitter.com/zvvITXWSB6 — Houston Astros (@astros) May 3, 2017

The utility man, who started in left field, is earning more playing time and his two-homer night gave him seven for the season. For the Rangers, it was another bullpen disaster, this one from Keone Kela, who hadn't allowed a run before this game. The Rangers hit five home runs in the losing effort, but it's kind of home run-or-bust with this offense. Rougned Odor is down to .181 and Mike Napoli, who struck out four times, is hitting .155.

Matt Harvey struggles again: Harvey allowed eight hits and six runs in 5.1 innings in a 9-7 loss to the Braves and generated just eight swings-and-misses in 100 pitches. I agree with this:

I get being positive. But Harvey saying he felt great and d'Arnaud calling his stuff "phenomenal" doesn't square with what was on the field. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) May 3, 2017

Harvey's swing-and-miss rate is 19 percent, down from 27 percent in 2015. The Braves entered the game with the second-most strikeouts in the NL and Harvey registered just two. Maybe it was one of those rare games with great stuff and bad results, but in his past three outings, he has five strikeouts in 16.2 innings. He’s not fooling a lot of hitters right now.

Quick thoughts ... Have to acknowledge Ervin Santana, who continues to roll. With six shutout innings, he improved to 5-0 and lowered his ERA to 0.66. The Twins also clubbed six home runs in their 9-1 win over the A's ... Kris Bryant left Tuesday's win over the Phillies with calf tightness, but said there is a "300 percent" chance he'll play on Wednesday. ... Javier Baez went for 4-for-4 and homered for the second straight game and is suddenly hitting .269/.315/.507. ... I don't think Cody Bellinger is headed back to the minors. ... Aaron Judge is good, Mat Latos is not. ... Good job by the Diamondbacks' bullpen to slow down the Nationals, as it tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Fernando Rodney got the save on what was a very good day for him:

I'm officially a US citizen 🇺🇸 God bless America & Thank you for the opportunity.

Hijo de Republica Dominicana 🇩🇴 🏹 #Flecha pic.twitter.com/ZyF3xtpDH9 — Fernando Rodney (@F_Rodney56) May 2, 2017

Everybody will freak over Dusty Baker letting Tanner Roark throw 125 pitches. The only pitcher to throw more last season was Matt Moore of the Giants at 133, when he was chasing a no-hitter into the ninth inning. It was a 4-3 game when Roark came out of the sixth at 100 pitches, so this says a lot about how Baker feels about his bullpen right now.