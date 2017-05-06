In first month of season, Rays' improvements on defense stand out

We’ve picked a Defensive Player of the Month for several years, and sometimes it can be challenging to do so because the sample is small and the standouts can be few. A couple of plays made or not made can skew the results and thus your evaluation.

So we’re going to do something a little different this month and give a collective award for the defensive work of three members of the Tampa Bay Rays -- who lead the majors in defensive runs saved through the first month of the season -- and more specifically salute their overall defensive excellence.

What has made the Rays so good?

The usual suspect, plus one

If the Rays are faring well defensively, it’s a virtual certainty that their Gold Glove center fielder is doing amazing things, and so far Kevin Kiermaier is up to his usual tricks with seven defensive runs saved, onew behind Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell for most in the majors.

But the guy standing to his left been pretty good, too. Right fielder Steven Souza Jr. is hitting and fielding like a high-end All-Star. Check out these three fantastic catches he made in last Friday’s win over the Blue Jays. It’s his best defensive work since the play he made to preserve former Nationals teammate Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter.

But those three plays combined for only one defensive run saved, per Baseball Info Solutions calculations, and Souza has four defensive runs in just over a month, so it’s more than just a game’s worth of greatness. Having Kiermaier around helps both corner outfielders.

“[Our left fielder and right fielder] follow everything we give them, and Kevin fills in the gaps,” Rays bench coach Tom Foley said.

Here’s a stat to keep in mind about the Rays' outfield: Entering Saturday, 67 batted balls that stayed in the ballpark were classified by Inside Edge (a video-review service that provides data to teams and media) as "hard-hit outfield line drives or fly balls hit from center field to the right-field line." The Rays have turned 34 of those into outs. The average team’s conversion rate would have resulted in 25 outs. That’s a lot of big hits that Souza and Kiermaier are saving.

Evan Almighty

Third baseman Evan Longoria is off to a good start in reversing what has been a three-year numerical decline in his defensive performance. He has six defensive runs saved, the most at the position. Longoria rates positively in fielding balls hit down the line and into the shortstop-third base hole.

Most Defensive Runs Saved 2017 Season (Through Tuesday) Rays 33 Twins 17 Rangers 15 Cubs 13 Red Sox 12 Astros 11 Reds 11

“Longoria is a constant,” Foley said. “I’m not going to say the (past) numbers are right or that the numbers are wrong. I’ve seen it with my eyes. He knows what he’s doing.”

We’ll include Longoria with Kiermaier and Souza in our defensive awarding, but his success likely speaks to something bigger.

The value of positioning

In 2016, the Rays ranked second in the majors in the number of shifts on balls put in play. However, they also ranked last in how frequently they turned ground balls and bunts into outs.

That data didn’t scare them off, though. This season, they’ve shifted even more frequently, and this time it is working. Their fielders rank ninth in the majors in ground ball and bunt out rate (74 percent), an increase of 4 percentage points. If maintained over a full season, it would mean the Rays would allow about 80 fewer hits than last year’s defense would have allowed against the same number of ground balls and bunts.

But it’s not just shifts. The numbers show the Rays have made a modest level of improvement at converting outs when the shift is off as well. And this isn’t an infield defense you’d call flashy or wow-inducing. Educated guess: They’ve improved on their ability to make educated guesses about where the batter will hit the ball. And so long as they field those balls, they’re in good shape.

“We’re making all the routine plays,” Foley said. “We’re going to put guys in positions for when they do hit the ball on the ground; we’re going to be in those spots.”

They’re also doing better at getting two outs rather than one. The Rays average almost a double play per game this season, which would put them about 30 ahead of their 2016 total. Second baseman Brad Miller takes his lumps for not having great range, but he has acclimated fine after moving from shortstop to first base to second base in the past two seasons. At the latter, he has converted 23 double plays on the first 25 opportunities he’s had to get one (the average second baseman turns two-thirds).

What it means

The Rays are hovering around .500, so their great defense doesn’t necessarily make them a winning team. But look at it this way. If their defense had performed this April the way it did in 2016, the Rays would probably be looking at three to four fewer wins. And that team would look a lot like last year’s team.

Can it be maintained? What should we watch for?

“Watch our consistency,” Foley said. “I believe if you make the routine plays, the great plays will take care of themselves. They’ve done that. We don’t want to give opponents any extra outs.”