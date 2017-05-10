Mark Melancon steps back in time with pilgrimage to Polo Grounds

It was a little chilly perhaps, but as the fans gathered in upper Manhattan, it was still a beautiful afternoon for a ballgame. You could almost hear the vendors and smell the food and see the uniformed ghosts of Carl Hubbell and Bobby Thomson and Willie Mays waft up from Coogan’s Bluff across the street.

The home plate of the Polo Grounds is now in the middle of an apartment complex on the west bank of the Harlem River, but the members of the New York Giants Preservation Society have been asked to assemble at the foot of the legendary John T. Brush Stairway to connect the past to today, May 8.

That’s the same day Hubbell pitched a no-hitter down below in 1929. The same day the New York National League team that replaced the Giants announced in 1961 that they would be called the Mets.

“That stairway meant everything,” said Forrest Markowitz, a retired labor relations specialist for the City of New York. “You’d walk down Edgecomb Avenue, turn right at the rock and start your descent. That’s when you got your first glimpse of the Polo Grounds.”

As if on cue, Mark Melancon, the present and future closer of the San Francisco Giants (once they start winning games) came walking down the steps that go from Edgecombe to the Harlem River Drive. As he reached the picnic area, the fans gathered and he thanked them for coming and told them he wanted to hear their stories of the New York Giants.

The visit was Melancon’s idea, and not that of the Giants or Major League Baseball. (The members of the society aren’t exactly the demographic MLB is looking for.)

“I signed with the Giants in the offseason because of their recent past," said Melancon, whose 98 saves the past two seasons earned him a four-year, $62 million deal. “But after meeting Willie Mays and Willie McCovey this spring, I realized there was a history to the franchise that also had importance. So I just wanted to get in touch with that heritage. This is my sixth major league team, but the first one that was truly my choice.”

Melancon was in town for the Giants’ three-game series with the New York Mets, who left the Polo Grounds for Shea Stadium in 1964. His agent, John Fuller, made the arrangements with Gary Mintz, the president of the New York Giants Preservation Society, as well as an elementary school theater teacher at P.S. 88 in Queens.

“The principal was nice enough to give me the day off,” Mintz said. “We have about 50 in the society, and even though it was on short notice, we’ll have about 30 today.”

Fuller also brought in a dozen boxes of another New York institution, Patsy’s, but people were more hungry for nostalgia than they were for pizza.

“October 3, 1948,” author and professor Lee Lowenfish said. “The Boston Braves won 11-1, and Johnny Antonelli, who was a Braves rookie but would become a Giant, pitched in the game. My father took me, and we always had good seats because he was a dermatologist who treated a couple of umpires. The Giants used to have this orange drink in a silver can that’s become my Rosebud because I can’t remember the name of it.”

What is it that Terence Mann (James Earl Jones) said in "Field of Dreams"? "The memories will be so thick, they’ll have to brush them away from their faces." Retired attorney Jerry Leibowitz remembers getting a program signed by Mel Ott: "I was 5-8, and he was no bigger than I was. Over the years I’ve collected thousands of relics of the New York Giants, probably because my mother threw that program away."

Former minor league coach Moe Resner gave Melancon a DVD of his color movie of the last Giants game at the Polo Grounds on Sept. 29, 1957. Larry Hans, a retired Bayer Aspirin executive, showed him the T-shirt he wore to the Polo Grounds as a kid. Author David Lippman retraced his family’s Giants lineage back to his grandfather’s brother Sam, who emptied the spittoons at the pool hall John McGraw owned with legendary gangster Arnold Rothstein.

Melancon grew up as a Rockies fan in Golden, Colorado, and went to the University of Arizona. But he totally gets the passion of New York fans. For one thing, he was signed by the Yankees and played for the Staten Island Yankees and against the Brooklyn Cyclones before he got to the big club in The Bronx in 2009.

For another, his manager in Boston in 2012 was Bobby Valentine, who happens to be the son-in-law of Ralph Branca, who gave up the Shot Heard 'Round the World to Bobby Thomson on Oct. 3, 1951 ... across the street.

For yet another, “I still remember how excited my father was when he took me to Fenway Park as a kid.”

When it was finally time to go -- 1:30 p.m., the usual start time for games at the Polo Grounds -- Melancon bade farewell and climbed back up the steps.

“That was a blast,” he said. “Hearing all those stories, learning all those tidbits, seeing where Willie Mays played. But it was also great just meeting all these people who stay up until 2 or 3 in the morning to watch our West Coast games.”

Melancon isn’t a Giants legend yet. But he already has a place in the hearts of people who saw Hubbell and Ott and Johnny Mize and Mays play. As Gary Mintz said, “The guy is a total mensch.”