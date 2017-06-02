MVP and Cy Young watch: Which Nats pitcher is No. 1?

It’s June and what I’d call "the Emilio Bonifacio fluke factor" from the first few weeks has started to wear off. The personality of the season is starting to take greater shape as you can see who’s legit and who has been an aberration. We’re tracking MVP and Cy Young candidates monthly in this space, and through two months, we’re feeling pretty good that most of the names on this list still will be there at the end of the season.

But there's plenty of time for things to change. All stats are through May 31. Let’s dive in. ...

NL MVP

Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

NL MVP Top contenders OPS WAR Paul Goldschmidt .993 2.6 Bryce Harper 1.093 2.4 Ryan Zimmerman 1.118 2.2 Zack Cozart 1.030 3.0

Goldschmidt looks like he brought elite power hitting back to his game, the kind he showed from 2013 to 2015. He’s the most multidimensional first baseman in the game in that he hits, hits for power, hits to all fields and (as those outside Arizona may forget) can run.

There was a player with a 30-30 season in every full season from 1987 to 2012 except for 2010. But there hasn’t been one since. Goldschmidt can change that.

With 12 home runs and 12 steals through the end of May, Goldschmidt should have a legit chance to become the second first baseman (or third if you count 1987 Joe Carter) to have a 30-30 season, joining Jeff Bagwell.

And Goldschmidt is on pace to cut his strikeout total significantly from the past two seasons. The more balls he hits, the more damage he'll do.

Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

We’re warning you now that splitting the vote among teammates could be an issue in this MVP race, should Harper and Ryan Zimmerman each maintain their superstar seasons.

Harper and Zimmerman are basically even in Baseball-Reference’s batting runs stat (Zimmerman has a 21-20 edge), and the pendulum has swung back-and-forth between them.

We’re giving Harper an edge because his impact has been more meaningful, at least through two months. He leads National League hitters in Win Probability Added. Harper built up enough cachet with his first 35 games of the season that he’s able to withstand a 12-game (brawl included) 7-for-45 (.156 batting average) slump.

One odd quirk to Harper’s season that’s too small of a sample to mean something now, but bears watching. He’s hitting .418 with a 1.297 OPS in 27 night games, but .211 with an .826 OPS in 20 day games.

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

As much as I wanted to put Nolan Arenado or Justin Turner (currently on the DL) here, Zimmerman’s season is just too good to ignore. He appeared to be on the verge of a big slump, but he shook off a 3-for-22 six-game skid without issue. He’s hitting .400 in his past eight games and still is doing what got him to this point -- covering the outer part of the plate -- very well.

Dark horse: Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

That we’re acknowledging Zack Cozart as a legitimate MVP candidate is one of the most remarkable stories from the season’s first two months. Cozart’s .353/.447/.606 April likely was viewed as a fluke by just about every baseball fan. But he nearly replicated it with a .344/.420/.594 slashline in May.

What has changed for Cozart is his range at the plate is now as wide as his range in the field (and he leads NL position players with 3.0 WAR). He has never hit better than .248 against outside pitches (defined as outer half of the plate or off the outside corner) in a full season. This season, he has shown patience against those pitches (swinging at just over one third of them) and mashing them, to the tune of a .370 batting average. That and his glove make him the NL WAR leader at the end of May.

AL MVP

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

AL MVP Top contenders OPS WAR Mike Trout 1.203 3.4 Aaron Judge 1.118 3.1 Carlos Correa .914 2.3 Corey Dickerson .992 2.8

We’re basing this choice on what is, not what will be. Trout will drop, though not necessarily drop out, over the next few weeks because of injury. By the way, Trout did come down to earth a little bit in May, hitting only .297, but that was offset by the damage he did -- nine home runs and five doubles in 64 at-bats. But apparently Trout is so good, he can transfer his powers to his teammates. Eric Young Jr.’s stint as Trout’s replacement began with a 5-for-11 burst and his first home run since 2014.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

With Trout out, Judge’s profile becomes that of MVP frontrunner, given the quality of his play and the attention he’ll get because of the market in which he plays. We concern ourselves with the former, with Judge leading the American League in home runs (17) and runs scored (40) through May, while slashing .327/.428/.690 and contributing six defensive runs saved in right field. He only had one instance of back-to-back games without a hit.

What we’re most curious with Judge is whether he’ll revert to old habits and start struggling with outside pitches again. Last season he saw 180 outer-third/off-the-corner pitches, made 30 outs and had one hit. This season, he has made 47 outs on those pitches, but has 17 hits, including four home runs.

Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

Correa flipped the switch at the end of April and has been everything people thought he would be over a 33-game stretch concluding at the end of May. In that span, Correa slashed .366/.432/.641. His batting average in that span is the highest in the majors.

What gives Correa the advantage over Jose Altuve is that Correa’s hits have been more valuable. He had the highest Win Probability Added of any position player in May.

Dark horse: Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays

Dickerson ended May leading the AL in hits, runs and total bases. If he performs at anything close to what he’s doing now, he’ll shed the rep of being good only in Colorado. He has been good just about everywhere and against everyone. The better the opponent, the better he is. He's slugging .683 against teams with a .500 record and above, .511 against sub-.500 teams.

A colleague and I have joked for years that a gridded heat map with nine red squares is hard enough to find that it should be called a holy grail. Dickerson almost has one.

NL Cy Young

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

NL Cy Young Top Contenders ERA K-BB Max Scherzer 2.56 100-18 Stephen Strasburg 2.94 74-18 Clayton Kershaw 2.37 78-10 Robbie Ray 3.00 2.1

Meet the new Scherzer, one with efficiency (a 100-pitch complete game) and fewer baserunners. If you want to win the NL Cy Young this year, you’re going to have to pry it out of his hands. And yes, Scherzer has taken advantage of a soft schedule (last two starts versus the Padres and Giants), but remember that he opened the month with seven innings of two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts against the Diamondbacks.

Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

What separates Strasburg from the rest of the pack is not just the frequency of the strikeouts and the rarity of walks, it’s how he has limited home runs, allowing four in 67⅓ innings. As such, he leads the NL in Fielding Independent Pitching. And the good news is that the lower FIP is not a product of “batted ball luck” but of getting more ground balls and fewer fly balls than he has in years past.

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

A bizarre blip in his most recent start (four runs and 11 hits in 4⅓ innings against the Cubs) took Kershaw down a notch, but he’s still deservedly high in the discussion given the four starts that preceded it (1.19 ERA).

What’s amusing about Kershaw is that his strikeout-to-walk ratio is only 7.8-to-1. That’s half of what it was last season. What’s a little nerve-inducing is he has allowed 10 home runs in 11 starts after allowing eight in 21 starts last season.

Dark horse: Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

There were questions this offseason as to the quality of Ray’s work in 2016 (4.90 ERA, 3.76 FIP). Ray’s indicators are tipping in a positive direction. He enters June with a 24⅔ inning scoreless streak, in which he has struck out 26 and allowed nine hits and three walks. That dropped his ERA to 3.00 and puts him in this conversation -- if he can keep this good run going.

AL Cy Young

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

Al Cy Young Top Contenders ERA K-BB Chris Sale 2.77 110-16 Dallas Keuchel 1.81 62-16 Ervin Santana 1.75 56-29 Lance McCullers 2.48 73-19

Sale is atop this list, even with an ERA nearly a run higher than Dallas Keuchel’s, largely on the strength of his strikeout total (110 in 78 innings) and his limiting of the long ball (six home runs allowed). Also notable: After leading the AL in hit by pitches the past two seasons, he has plunked only two batters in 11 starts.

One thing to check on for Sale going forward: His slider got hit hard the past two starts (five hits) and his miss rate with it has been below his usual standard in his past four turns.

Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros

Keuchel’s FIP is 3.11 and his ERA is 1.81, so something’s probably going to give there. But he keeps the ball down enough that over-the-fence damage should be limited (he hasn’t allowed a home run in his past three starts). Keuchel’s workload was heavy in April and it was reduced (in part because of a DL stint) in May. The Astros have the luxury to do that given their bullpen quality and large divisional lead.

Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins

Santana is still here, despite allowing six runs to the Red Sox and five to the Rockies. He threw three scoreless starts in May, including a two-hit shutout of the Orioles, and allowed two runs in seven innings in a strong effort against the Astros.

The skepticism for Santana is in his strikeout-to-walk ratio (30-to-19 in May). It’s tough to ask your defense to be as good as the Twins' has for Santana all season long.

Dark horse: Lance McCullers, Houston Astros

If McCullers was doing what he’s doing (2.48 ERA, 10 strikeouts-per-9) averaging seven innings per start instead of six, he’d be right there with the other guys atop the list. But the Astros are managing him carefully and have good reason for doing so, wanting to preserve his innings for when they’re most important. Nonetheless, when he does pitch, he dominates. He had a four-start stretch in May in which he allowed no earned runs and 10 hits in 24 innings. But can his arm withstand the highest curveball usage rate in the game?