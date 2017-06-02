Rod Carew's 'long trip' finds him back watching the teams he played for

Rod Carew, who had a heart transplant on Dec. 15: "It's been a long journey." Here's video ... Video by Alden Gonzalez (1:06)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rod Carew recorded his 3,000th hit right here, 32 years ago, when Angel Stadium was named Anaheim Stadium and milestones like that meant everything. He returned for Thursday’s series opener between the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins with a chance to see Albert Pujols belt career home run No. 600.

“I hope so,” Carew said from the visiting dugout 90 minutes before first pitch. “Get it when the Twins are up by a lot.”

Pujols didn’t homer, instead going 1-for-4 with a sharp single to left in the fourth and a flyout to center in the eighth. But Carew’s Twins rallied in the ninth and won 4-2, improving their record to a surprising 27-23 on the first day of June.

Carew, 71 years old and less than six months removed from a life-saving heart and kidney transplant, is now able to walk without much assistance and said he’s feeling “pretty good.” He recently began physical therapy, which consists of two-hour sessions three times a week. And he watches baseball “every night.”

“I click through 10 games a night,” Carew said. “I’m still interested in it.”

Carew was an 18-time All-Star and eventual Hall of Famer who split his career between the two franchises he watched on Thursday night, spending 1967-78 with the Twins and 1979-85 with the Angels.

While playing golf in Corona, California, on Sept. 20, 2015, he suffered a massive heart attack that nearly took his life.

“It hit me like a ton of rocks,” Carew said. “One minute I swung the club. The next minute I’m on the cart. The next minute I’m in the locker room. The next minute I’ve got paramedics getting ready to zap me, because I flatlined.”

Hall of Famer Rod Carew, with Angels manager Mike Scioscia and coach Alfredo Griffin in April 2017, returned to Angel Stadium on June 1 to watch Albert Pujols' pursuit of career homer No. 600. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

A left ventricular assist device was initially implanted in Carew’s chest to help his heart pump. As he gained strength, he was placed on the list of candidates for a heart and kidney transplant. The organs eventually were donated by former NFL tight end Konrad Reuland, who died of a brain aneurysm on Dec. 12 and grew up about 15 minutes from Carew.

“Small world,” Carew said. “But I have a good, strong heart. I told the doctors, ‘Get me a young heart. I want to go out and see if I can get some base hits.’”

Carew’s surgery took place at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and lasted 13 hours. He was in intensive care for 10 days, in the hospital for nearly a month and at a local rehabilitation center for another two weeks. He’s close to getting back to his normal self now.

Carew lives about a half-hour from Angel Stadium and is currently employed as a special assistant in the Twins’ front office. With the help of both clubs, he began the Heart of 29 Campaign, where he assists the American Heart Association in raising awareness and prevention of heart disease.

“It’s been a long trip,” Carew said. “It’s been a journey. A tough journey. My job is to let people be aware that this is nothing to mess with. Get checked, because it hurts.

"Boy, I tell you, I pray a lot now. I used to pray before, but not as much as I do now. I talk to my friend upstairs a lot, every day. When I wake up, I say, ‘Thanks for another day.’ That’s all I can do.”

Carew addressed the Twins in the clubhouse prior to the game and sat in an empty broadcast booth with his wife during it. He hopes to take a trip to Minnesota later this summer and also wants to attend Hall of Fame Weekend in Cooperstown, New York, in late July, so long as he is cleared to fly.

Carew’s favorite part about today’s baseball “is that the Twins are winning.”

But he is also a fan of other players, particularly Pujols.

“I love him,” Carew said, “because he’s Mr. Consistent. Over the last couple years, playing with his legs that way, and still going out and playing and not going on the [disabled list]. That’s what I love about him.

"Good players will do that. They will sacrifice their bodies at times to go out in between those white lines. And Albert is definitely one of them.”