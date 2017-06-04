Edinson Volquez the surprise author of 2017's first no-hitter

Jerry Crasnick explains how Edinson Volquez was able to toss a no-hitter despite a shaky start to the 2017 season and how it being Yordano Ventura's birthday added extra motivation for Volquez. (2:16)

Was this no-hitter Edinson Volquez’s biggest game ever? It might be hard to call it that when his start in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series helped the Royals win the title at Citi Field that night, and he did that in the shadow of having just buried his father, who died on the day Volquez started Game 1.

Everyone is going to point out that Volquez doing this is directly related to his connection to two tragic deaths. Today would have been Yordano Ventura's 26th birthday. Volquez was close to the Kansas City Royals flame-thrower, a teammate on those World Series champion Royals. Volquez left that team this offseason to sign with the Miami Marlins, a franchise haunted by Jose Fernandez's death in a boating accident just before the end of the 2016 season. After the game, Volquez pointedly dedicated the game to both men.

Miss you broth HBD to Ace Ventura one love A post shared by Edinson Volquez (@edinsonavolquez36) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

The closest Volquez has ever come to doing something like this before wasn't even close -- he one-hit the Astros over eight innings back in 2009. But the timing of that hit, a first-inning double allowed to Miguel Tejada, pretty much makes that line score nothing more than a nice memory, or an excuse to mention how long ago that game was, considering that Tejada played in it. For Volquez, that was five teams, eight years, 209 starts and a Tommy John surgery ago.

Even more remarkably, he collided with Diamondbacks leadoff hitter Reymond Fuentes on a play at first base to start the game and stumbled to the ground, twisting his ankle. After the game, he said he thought he "broke his ankle." After a visit from the trainer, he remained in the game and later taped up the ankle.

He also said he almost came out in the fourth inning.

"In the fourth, [I said] 'I don't feel too good right now,'" Volquez said.

A quick 11-pitch inning helped.

"I told [the manager], 'Just let me go. I'm feeling better now,'" he said.

Almost as remarkably, the pitcher who has battled control issues all season -- he entered with 31 walks in 52 2/3 innings -- was efficient with his pitches and finished with a flourish, striking out Nick Ahmed, Daniel Descalso and Chris Owings, all on changeups. He fanned 10 but threw just 98 pitches, a rare feat for a no-hitter. Volquez's no-hitter was the 46th since David Cone's perfect game in 1999 -- but just the fourth with fewer than 100 pitches:

Edinson Volquez, Marlins, June 3, 2017: 98 pitches (two walks, 10 K's)

Henderson Alvarez, Marlins, Sept. 29, 2013: 99 pitches (one walks, four K's)

Philip Humber, Chicago White Sox, April 21, 2012: 96 pitches (no walks, nine Ks, perfect game)

Derek Lowe, Boston Red Sox, April 27, 2002: 97 pitches (one walk, six K's)

David Cone, New York Yankees, July 19, 1999: 88 pitches (no walks, 10 K's, perfect game)

Volquez hadn't pitched more than six innings all season and becomes the seventh pitcher from the Dominican Republic to throw a no-hitter, the first since Ervin Santana in 2011. Since joining the majors in 1993, the Marlins have also thrown the most no-hitters, with six (the Phillies and Giants have five).

It's been a frustrating season for Volquez and the Marlins. Even though a lot has gone right -- Giancarlo Stanton has remained healthy and played well, Marcell Ozuna is having an All-Star season, Justin Bour entered Saturday tied for the NL lead with 16 home runs -- a lot more has gone wrong, as this win pushed the team's record to just 23-31. And it's only that good due to a recent surge; the Marlins have now won six of their past eight games.

Without Fernandez, they knew the rotation was going to be a big question mark. It has been, with a 4.73 ERA that ranks 23rd in the majors. So the front office loaded up on relievers, but the bullpen has been mediocre rather than dominant, with a 4.02 ERA that ranks 15th in the majors.

To turn it around, the Marlins will need better starting pitching and the bullpen to be lights out. Their playoff hopes are slim -- FanGraphs estimated them at 8 percent heading into Saturday -- although one advantage they have is a weak division other than the Washington Nationals. They've played the New York Mets 10 times already, but still have 14 games each remaining against the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies (also 16 against the Nationals).

If they can clean up on the weaklings of the NL East, you never know. As Volquez showed on Saturday, there's enough talent to suggest the Marlins can play better.