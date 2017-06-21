Max Scherzer is MLB's ultimate must-see ace

No, Max Scherzer didn’t become the sixth pitcher with three career no-hitters. He didn’t even win the game thanks to a rotten-luck eighth inning. But I’ll say this: With apologies to Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale, Scherzer is the ultimate must-watch starting pitcher right now.

I was in the office Wednesday afternoon, and we were all riveted as to our television screens as Scherzer dominated the Miami Marlins for the first seven innings. The no-hitter seemed like a sure thing. It was the 11th time the right-hander had taken a no-hit bid into the sixth inning in his three seasons with the Washington Nationals, five more than any other pitcher has in that span (Corey Kluber has six). More than that, it was the electric quality of the stuff that was so impressive.

His slider was devastating -- Nationals announcer F.P. Santangelo called it the best he’s seen from Scherzer -- and by the middle innings, Scherzer went almost exclusively to fastballs and sliders. What made the slider so impossible for the Marlins to hit was that Scherzer would start it at a right-handed hitter and have it break over the plate for a strike, or start it over the plate and see Marlins hitters flail as it broke six inches off the plate.

Wednesday marked the 11th time in his three seasons with the Nationals that Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In the sixth inning, he fell behind Giancarlo Stanton 2-0, then threw three consecutive sliders, Stanton swinging helplessly at each one. In the seventh inning, he blew a high, 96-mph fastball past Christian Yelich and stomped around behind the mound as though he was trying to flatten a bunch of cockroaches. He ended up with 29 swings-and-misses, most in a game this season (Jacob deGrom had 27 on April 22), and just four short of his career high, 33 in his 20-strikeout game last season against the Tigers.

Scherzer’s would like a do-over on that eighth inning, however. With one out, A.J. Ellis hit a one-hopper that glanced off Scherzer’s glove and trickled behind him for an infield single, shortstop Trea Turner unable to make a bare-handed pickup and throw to first. When the ball was returned to him, Scherzer snatched at it in disgust. With two out, he hit Dee Gordon, and Turner and Adam Lind combined for an error when Turner made a lazy throw to first on a grounder, with Lind unable to scoop. A wild pitch tied the game, and then Stanton singled in the go-ahead run and the Marlins, improbably, had pulled out a 2-1 victory.

In the end, it turned into maybe the most crushing loss of the season for the Nationals -- and this time it wasn’t even the bullpen’s fault.

Still, this is was Scherzer at his best as he lowered his season ERA to 2.09, best in the National League. Given that he has that record-tying 20-strikeout game on his ledger from last season plus a 16-strikeout one-hitter in 2015, it seems clear that when Scherzer is on and brings his premium stuff to the mound, nobody is better. Batters are hitting just .167 against him, lowest in the majors. He’s allowed a .232 OBP, lowest in the majors. His strikeout rate of 35.3 percent is a tick above Sale’s 35.1 percent for best in the game.

Given Kershaw’s recent issues with home runs, the argument for best pitcher in baseball is on the table. Still Kershaw? Sale, who has to pitch in the American League? Or Scherzer?

What do you think?