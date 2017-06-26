AL, NL All-Star ballot update: Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado in heated race

Two National League positions remain closely contested as voting for the July 11 All-Star Game in Miami nears its Thursday deadline.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies are within 60,000 votes of each other for the starting third base spot. The final starting outfield slot, now with Miami's Marcell Ozuna, is also up for grabs, with Chicago's Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist, fellow Marlin Giancarlo Stanton and Braves outfielder Matt Kemp all within 250,000 votes.

The corner infield and designated hitter spots in the AL also are tight. Below are the voting totals from the fifth ballot update.

National League

American League