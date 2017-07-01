Man-from-nowhere Austin Bibens-Dirkx is making a name for himself

With the White Sox down a run in the bottom of the ninth, Melky Cabrera rips the ball to deep right field. Tim Anderson scores to tie the game, and Alen Hanson slides in to give Chicago a walk-off victory. (0:40)

CHICAGO -- You have to love "man from nowhere" stories. It's pretty much what author Bernard Malamud did when he created Roy Hobbs. Texas Rangers rookie Austin Bibens-Dirkx might not be a pitching version of "The Natural," but his story has its fantastical elements nevertheless.

Bibens-Dirkx, a 32-year-old rookie righty from, well, everywhere, was far from dominating during Texas' 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday. He gave up three homers, struck out only two batters and exited with one out in the sixth. Yet he should have ended up with his fourth win in the only four big league decisions he has ever had.

But ... he didn't. This isn't a literary fantasy or a Disney tale, it's the major leagues. Sometimes reality is just a little gritty.

Bibens-Dirkx did his job, but closer Matt Bush didn't, and that's baseball in 2017 in a nutshell. Bush gave up four hits in the ninth, capped by Melky Cabrera's game-winning, two-run double, and the Rangers blew their MLB-high 16th save of the season.

Afterward, Rangers manager Jeff Banister, who looked like a man in need of a spa gift certificate, answered about 94 questions with the words, "We've got to find a way to close baseball games out." In fact, the only time during his postgame presser when his demeanor softened was when he was asked about Bibens-Dirkx.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx, picked by Seattle in the 2006 draft, bounced through various organizations before finally cracking the big leagues with Texas this season at 32. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

"I thought Austin did a great job tonight," Banister said. "Mixed his pitches well. He's been doing early-count outs, early-count contact.

"Very similar to what he's been doing. He continues to make pitches."

In "The Natural," sportswriter Max Mercy was nearly driven mad by trying to figure where Hobbs came from. Luckily, these days, we have the internet, and Bibens-Dirkx's register page at baseball-reference.com reads like the index to the atlas of the Western Hemisphere.

Over 11-plus professional seasons before reaching Texas, Bibens-Dirkx had logged time with 20 teams. He has played in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. He has played in the Atlantic League and the Pacific Coast League. He has played in six different big league organizations, and two different independent leagues.

But before this season, Bibens-Dirkx had never played in the major leagues. Six weeks after finally reaching The Show, Bibens-Dirkx has become an unlikely rotation stalwart, helping the Rangers hover around .500, and break-even is all you need to be to contend for the postseason in this year's American League.

Bibens-Dirkx has made five starts among his 10 appearances and has been in the Texas rotation since June 11. He's 3-0 with a 4.04 ERA, recording 23 strikeouts and nine walks during his 42 1/3 innings, giving up 10 homers. Nolan Ryan, he is not. But can we talk about moxie? If it's a thing, Bibens-Dirkx has it, and even after being touched up by back-to-back homers in the first, Bibens-Dirkx just went back to doing those things that he has done on both sides of the equator.

"We're trying to turn things around here," Bibens-Dirkx said. "It's coming up to the All-Star break and I think we need to put the foot on the gas pedal. These kind of losses, they hurt a little bit, more than maybe it would have in April. Our team came back after I gave up two homers in the first inning. We have a good team."

This was a real feel-good story lost in the haze of a lousy few minutes. "It sucks," Bush said, and he's right. But given the road that Bibens-Dirkx took to make his first appearance at Guaranteed Rate Field, the ending had to feel like a first-world problem to him.

Bibens-Dirkx has a quirky delivery, where he seems to stick the ball in his hip pocket as he pushes off his back leg, before whipping his arm around to deliver an assortment of low-90s fastballs and a heavy dose of sliders. Maybe it's this deception that has worked for him so far. Or maybe he has simply picked up a thing or two throughout his Marco Polo-like travels.

"I've been around a long time," Bibens-Dirkx said. "I've pitched in finals games down in Venezuela. Pitched in the playoffs in Venezuela and the Dominican a lot. It's definitely one of the reasons I'm able to just kind of stay even keel. I've pitched in high-pressure situations. I've given up homers. I'm old enough where I've given up quite a few. I try not to let that affect me."

Just how unlikely has this unforeseen contribution been? Consider this: During baseball's integrated era (since 1947), there have been only nine American-born rookies to make at least five starts at the age of 32 or older, according to baseball-reference.com. Bibens-Dirkx became No. 9 on Friday. One of the other eight was the great Satchel Paige, who helped the Cleveland Indians to their last World Series title as a 42-year-old rookie in 1948.

There have been several late-stage rookies from Cuba and Asia to make a rookie impact, but among those who came up through the American system, Bibens-Dirkx is a true unicorn. In fact, of the other eight players on the post-1947, old rookie starter list, seven of them played in the 1940s and 1950s. The only pitcher similar in this regard was Toronto's Pete Walker, who made 20 starts and won 10 games as a 33-year-old rookie for the Blue Jays in 2002.

As unlikely as Biben-Dirkx's story has been, it might be just as unlikely that it will continue. But it has been a great man-from-nowhere tale already, and his contributions have meant a lot in a Rangers season that has teetered on collapse from time to time -- which could still happen if Bush and the bullpen don't batten down the hatches.

"We've got to find a way to close games out," Banister said.

Really. He said it a bunch.