Vintage Cole Hamels performance gives Rangers hope going forward

CHICAGO -- You hate to view a half-season through the prism of a single game, but when it's game No. 81 and you're the Texas Rangers, it’s hard not to, especially given the fresh echoes from game No. 80.

Let's start with the good news, and there was a lot of it for Texas on Saturday. The headliner was that in his second game after missing two months with a strained oblique, Rangers lefty Cole Hamels was in vintage form. He held the Chicago White Sox to two hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings in a 10-4 Texas win, and he retired the last 19 hitters he faced.

"It was what we needed," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "We needed somebody to go out and give us a good start."

In a vacuum, that's a roses-and-sunshine story for the Rangers, who close the first half of their schedule with a 40-41 record. Given that Texas won 95 games and the AL West last season, that's a disappointing mark. On the other hand, given the lengthy absences of Hamels, Adrian Beltre and Carlos Gomez -- among others -- and the MLB-high 16 blown saves by the bullpen, things could be a lot worse.

"A lot of it is getting guys healthy," Hamels said. "I think when you can get the full lineup intact, and then you get guys into a rhythm, that establishes that confidence right there."

There was a moment early in Saturday's game when it felt like the Rangers' season was starting to veer off the rails. The second batter Hamels faced, Melky Cabrera, hit a booming double to right. That was followed by a Jose Abreu blast to give the White Sox an early 2-0 lead. Then Hamels hit Todd Frazier with a pitch. Now, let's back up for a bit.

As mentioned, this was Hamels' second start since he returned from the DL. In the first start, he was battered for seven runs and eight hits in a 15-9 loss to Cleveland on June 26. Hamels had no command of the strike zone in that outing, walking four, striking out just one and throwing strikes on just 48 of 92 pitches. Therefore, as Hamels was digging his early hole, you couldn't help but wonder if the Rangers had yet another problem.

Cole Hamels retired the last 19 batters he faced in a win over the White Sox in Chicago. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Apparently they did not, however, because Frazier was the last Chicago batsman to reach base against Hamels. Nineteen up, nineteen down. Hamels struck out a season-high six batters, got eight ground ball outs and threw 63 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

"Just trying to get back to what I know and establish myself early," Hamels said. "That was something I was fighting the last start."

Let's jump back again: Hamels' outing and recovery from early struggles came roughly 13 hours after Rangers closer Matt Bush blew a 7-5 ninth-inning lead in Friday's game, a repeating motif that Banister admitted has defined the first half of his club's season. Before the game, he told the reporters that he was switching to a closer-by-committee approach in an effort to finish games successfully.

"When you look back at the 40-41," Banister said after Saturday's win, "the story is the ones that got away. However challenging that is, we still have another half to play, so we still need to find a way to shore up that bullpen."

Suffice it to say that Hamels' abrupt return to ace-dom could hardly have been better timed -- not that he was trying to make up for Friday's tough loss.

"I think I was in bed by the time that happened," Hamels said. "I had a game I had to worry about today. Yesterday was in the past, and everybody in this clubhouse understands that losses are something you don't like to accept, but the moment you leave the field, the next day comes. You have another goal in mind, and that's to win that day."

Banister pulled Hamels with two outs in the seventh as part of a predetermined plan to limit his pitch count. The Rangers led 6-2 at the time, and reliever Alex Claudio came in, walked the first two batters he saw and gave up a two-run double to pinch hitter Kevan Smith.

Sound the bells! Take cover! The Rangers bullpen is coming!

But the Rangers' first half did not end in the manner that has come to define this season's bunch. Claudio, who has been one of Banister's better relief options, settled down to get the last seven outs for Texas, which tacked on four more runs of its own.

"A little uncharacteristic," Banister said of the early shaky part of Claudio's outing. "But we were pretty committed to Claudio the rest of the way."

Just like that, in the span of about a half-rotation of the planet, the Rangers' listing ship was steaming along nicely. In fact, Hamels was enjoying his smooth sail so much that he didn't realize he had retired so many in a row.

"I think that's a good thing any time you're just plugging away," Hamels said. "[The streak] wasn't my main focus. I was just trying to get quick outs so I could get deep into the ball game."

It's worth remembering that Texas overcame early bullpen struggles last season to eventually find a dependable, high-leverage contingent that included Bush, Tony Barnette, Jake Diekman and recently waived closer Sam Dyson. This is not a franchise afraid to cycle through options until something works. But for that approach to succeed, the Rangers can't afford to spring leaks elsewhere.

Hamels' outing Saturday, admittedly just a single game, offered a glimpse of the stability the Rangers need until Banister can figure out his bullpen. For one day, at least, that suddenly seemed a task a little less daunting. A vintage Hamels gem will do that for a team.