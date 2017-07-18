Power plays for Paul DeJong, and that haunts the Mets

Paul DeJong smacks an opposite field two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead over the Mets. (0:23)

NEW YORK -- The power plays for St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong. It plays in the minor leagues and the major leagues. It plays when he pulls the ball and when he goes to right-center. And it especially plays when he faces the New York Mets.

DeJong’s 10th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the sixth inning of Monday’s game at Citi Field -- helped the Cardinals to a much-needed 6-3 win after Sunday’s disastrous loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong has the second-most home runs through 40 career games of any Cardinals player. Albert Pujols has the most, with 14.

Four of DeJong's 10 home runs have come versus the Mets, against whom he is hitting .588 with 10 hits and six RBIs in four games. He is the only Cardinals player to homer in four straight games against the Mets. The best streak Pujols could muster was three straight games.

Paul DeJong got a pitch in his hot zone and turned it into a game-winning home run. ESPN Stats & Information

DeJong is also the 10th player to homer in four straight against the Mets in one season, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Willie Stargell and Willie McCovey, along with well-known Mets tormentors Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones.

More than that, DeJong has impressed to the point that his 45 strikeouts and only four walks are forgivable numbers given everything else that he brings.

“He’s always got his antennae up to learn something new,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He has a good baseball IQ already. He’s already showing that aptitude. He’s going to win us some games just by wanting to be ahead a couple of steps.

“He keeps getting his money’s worth. There’s a fine line. There’s usually a better balance between the strikeouts and walks. But there are times where he’s hitting in the lineup, we don’t want him giving himself up. We want him to let it fly, and when he does, it seems to carry well.”

DeJong’s home run sparked an inning in which the Cardinals scored all six of their runs, with Tommy Pham’s three-run shot and Adam Wainwright’s RBI single accounting for the other scoring.

“That’s the inning we’ve been looking for,” DeJong said, likely in reference to the previous series in Pittsburgh, in which the Cardinals totaled nine runs.

Matheny’s reference to learning applied to DeJong’s fielding as well. DeJong made 115 starts at third base in the minor leagues and only 48 at shortstop, but he has now made 19 starts at second base and 18 at shortstop and acquitted himself fine. By the defensive runs saved metric, he grades out average. He has passed Matheny’s eye test, too.

“I like the way he plays,” Matheny said. “He’s making some tough plays and getting better all the time. He’s looking more natural at shortstop.”

Avoiding frequent chasing of bad pitches and controlling his defensive effort are DeJong’s two focal points at the moment.

“Managing the strike zone is one of those things I’ve been working on,” DeJong said. “And I think that is going to be a challenge and something I work on my whole career.

“[On defense], most of the plays I’ve messed up have been the weird ones, but I’ve been pretty good on the routine plays so far.”

DeJong’s day included a trip to Wall Street and to Topps to see his baseball card, one commemorating his home run in his first major league at-bat. The home runs have kept coming, and they’re much-needed, given that the Cardinals' playoff probability entering the day, per FanGraphs, was 25 percent but will, like DeJong, take a small step forward.

“I still have a few moments where I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m in the big leagues,'" DeJong said with a smile.

He isn't just in the big leagues. He’s quickly become a power player.