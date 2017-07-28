Real or not? Bullpen means Yankees will win AL East, Darvish on the block

CC Sabathia passes Cy Young for 20th all time in strikeouts, and Brett Gardner sends a game-winning homer over the wall as New York comes back for a 6-5 victory . (0:56)

Thursday's Rays-Yankees game was a fascinating contest that Brett Gardner finally won with a walk-off home run off Andrew Kittredge in the 11th inning:

It was everything up to that point that made the game so interesting and ultimately heartbreaking for the Rays. In the bottom of the ninth with the Rays up a run, Gardner led off with a triple to left-center against Alex Colome, who then retired Clint Frazier on a grounder to third and Aaron Judge on a fly ball to right too shallow to score Gardner. Gary Sanchez then hit a routine grounder to shortstop, and for a brief moment it appeared Colome was going to escape with the save. Except the Rays were in a shift, so Adeiny Hechavarria was shifted toward third and second baseman Tim Beckham was playing up the middle, and Hechavarria looked at Beckham and Beckham looked at Hechavarria and neither actually went to field the ball and the game was tied. Remember that play when the Yankees beat out the Rays for a playoff spot by one win.

Brett Gardner's 11th-inning, walk-off homer capped an improbable Yankees comeback. Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports

Before that, Chris Archer escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the sixth with strikeouts of Todd Frazier and Tyler Wade. Then there was Joe Girardi removing CC Sabathia in the top of the fifth when the Yankees were ahead 3-2. Sabathia was not happy. But Girardi's job is not to make Sabathia happy. His job is to help the Yankees win, and he now has the deepest bullpen in the game and he absolutely should use like he did in this game when you're facing a team you're battling against for the playoffs.

After a strikeout to start the inning, Sabathia had allowed two doubles and a walk. He'd thrown 86 pitches. Check out Sabathia's OPS allowed at this stage in games:

Pitches 1-25: .809

Pitches 26-50: .608

Pitches: 51-75: .510

Pitches 76-100: .793

So knowing Sabathia usually starts tiring at this point, Girardi went to Chad Green, and maybe you don't much about him, but Green has been one of the season's most dominant relievers, ranking seventh among relievers with at least 25 innings in lowest wOBA allowed. Brad Miller hit a two-run, pinch-hit double, so the move didn't work -- but it was the right one. Green also served up a home run to Corey Dickerson in the sixth inning. The rest of the pen shut the Rays offense down from there, with Aroldis Chapman going the final two innings.

That bullpen is why the Yankees can win the American League East. Look at where Yankees reliever ranks on that wOBA allowed list:

5. Adam Warren, .196

7. Chad Green, .206

12. Tommy Kahnle, .232

20. David Robertson, .245

66. Dellin Betances, .279

72. Aroldis Chapman, .282

The two "bad" relievers are Betances and Chapman, and they've combined to allow one home run in 54⅔ innings. This kind of depth is incredible and while Sabathia didn't like being pulled two outs from a victory, Girardi is going to ride this crew hard down the stretch.

The Rays acquired Lucas Duda on Thursday and we'll see if the Red Sox add a bat as well, but in what should be a close three-team race, I like the bullpen to carry the Yankees to a division title ... with maybe some help from a new starting pitcher, because reports suggested the Rangers have decided to trade Yu Darvish:

As mentioned this morning, teams are convinced the Rangers will deal Yu Darvish. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2017

Source: Rangers very high on Dodgers OF prospect Alex Verdugo. "If the Dodgers will trade Verdugo, then Darvish is probably going to L.A." — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2017

If not Darvish, there's still Sonny Gray or maybe Lance Lynn. It seems one of the three will land in the Bronx.

Five guys

With the barrage of home runs in 2017, a game like this was going to happen sooner or later. Michael Blazek just happened to be the poor sap on the mound when the Washington Nationals hit a record-tying five home runs in one inning, including back-to-back-to-back-to-back shots from Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman:

Unfortunately for Blazek, a game he'd like to forget is a game he'll remember: After 108 career relief appearances in the majors, this was his first major league start. He became the ninth pitcher to allow six home runs in a game, the first in the National League since the immortal Bill Kirksieck in 1939 ... who did it in his first major league start (he'd make just one more). The Nationals would add two more home runs to tie the franchise record. Blazek, who was making a spot start for the injured Matt Garza, had the understatement of the year when he said, "That's not how I pictured it going."

Here's the complete list of teams who hit four consecutive home runs:

2017 Nationals: Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman (3rd inning)

2010 Diamondbacks: Adam LaRoche, Miguel Montero, Mark Reynolds, Stephen Drew (4th inning)

2008 White Sox: Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez, Juan Uribe (6th inning)

2007 Red Sox: Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell, Jason Varitek (3rd inning)

2006 Dodgers: Jeff Kent, J.D. Drew, Russell Martin, Marlon Anderson (9th inning)

1964 Twins: Tony Oliva, Bob Allison, Jimmie Hall, Harmon Killebrew (11th inning)

1963 Indians: Woodie Held, Pedro Ramos, Tito Francona, Larry Brown (6th inning)

1961 Braves: Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron, Joe Adcock, Frank Thomas (7th inning)

The bigger picture here for the Brewers is it feels like the season is on the brink. They've gone 2-9 over their past 11 games as they head home this weekend for a critical series against the surging Cubs, who beat the White Sox again for their 11th win in 13 games since the All-Star break. The Brewers will start Brent Suter, Junior Guerra and Kyle Davies against Jose Quintana, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey. Hopefully they won't be using Hernan Perez to pitch in the series.

Bryce Harper MVP watch

Harper hit two home runs in the game, both off Blazek, and is now hitting .338/.439/.648 with 27 home runs and 79 RBIs, leading the NL in slugging percentage and OPS. Over his past 25 games he's hitting .418/.509/.816. The MVP race is far from settled, but Harper has surged to the top of the leaderboard. He's putting to rest the question of whether the outlier season was his 2015 MVP year or his pedestrian 2016 campaign. It seems clear now that injuries affected him in 2016, and that -- if healthy -- Harper is going to contend for many MVP awards in his career.