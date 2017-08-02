Let's remember Adrian Beltre for his defense too

We celebrate Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre for his offensive accomplishments and his reaching a significant baseball milestone.

But let’s not forget about his defense. We won’t. He’s our choice for Defensive Player of the Month for July.

In fairness, the best defender this July was probably Athletics rookie third baseman Matt Chapman, who led the majors with 11 defensive runs saved, thanks to some Beltre-like glovework.

But we want to pay tribute to one of the best defensive players in major-league history.

Beltre has been around since the stat defensive runs saved was devised in 2003. As such, he has the most in that span with 209, 39 more than the player with the next-most, Yadier Molina. He’s ranked in the top two among third basemen six times, finishing second in both 2015 and 2016. Baseball-Reference.com computes a defensive Wins Above Replacement, a stat in which Beltre ranks 13th all-time and second among third basemen behind Hall of Famer and defensive legend, Brooks Robinson.

He’s had one below-average season in defensive runs saved in 15 years.

At age 38, Beltre may have lost a step, but it’s not hard to remember what he was like when he was at his best. It still shows up from time to time. He looked something like his old self in July, with four defensive runs saved.

“His feet were so quick, his reads were precise, he had an ability to go side-to-side well in both directions and his drop step was always spot-on,” said one longtime scout, describing Beltre in his prime. “When the rare ground ball trapped him, he could always correct that misplay with a 70 (on a scale of 80) arm that had above-average accuracy.”

Said Sunday Night Baseball game analyst, Aaron Boone: "He's really gifted. He can throw accurately from different angles and with feet in or out of position. Like all great infielders, great feet is and was his greatest strength because that's what ultimately allows you to consistently get in the best positions to receive the easiest hops."

What might be most impressive about Beltre’s defense is his bravery. He’s confident he can snag any ground ball.

“To this day, he’s done all of this without wearing a protective cup,” said the scout.