Real or not? Salvador Perez is the jolt Royals need in wild-card race

It was a night of returns in Kansas City, but one in particular might have a big impact on the convoluted American League wild-card race.

The Kansas City Royals activated franchise catcher Salvador Perez on Tuesday. He’d been out since Aug. 4 with a right intercostal strain. Maybe it was a coincidence, but with Perez absent, the Royals’ pitching staff proceeded to become unhinged. Only three teams posted a worse team ERA than Kansas City’s 6.11 mark during that time, and the Royals lost nine of 15.

Perhaps it’s just another coincidence, but in Perez’s first game back, starter Danny Duffy no-hit the Colorado Rockies for 5⅔ innings en route to a 3-2 win at Kauffman Stadium. (It should've been six innings, but plate umpire Dan Iassogna blew a 3-2 pitch to D.J. LeMahieu, calling ball four on a pitch that wasn’t even borderline and would have ended the inning.)

Iassogna had a bad night, drawing plenty of rancor from both teams during the contest. Instead of the building drama of a no-hit bid, LeMahieu took a base on balls to extend the inning and drive up Duffy’s pitch count. Just as you’d guess, Nolan Arenado then homered to center to cut Kansas City’s lead to one run.

Earlier, the Royals’ lead reached 3-0 on Perez’s RBI double. With that contribution with the bat and Duffy’s sharp outing, Perez hadn’t taken long to prove his worth.

Yet, the best part of his night was still to come. In the ninth inning, when a struggling Kelvin Herrera kept burying his changeup and yanking his fastball, Perez kept every ball in front of him to keep the Royals ahead. He made several trips to the mound to encourage Herrera. Even so, the Rockies gradually filled the bases.

With the bags full and two out, Herrera fell behind Pat Valaika 2-0. Perez had seen enough. He jumped up and motioned to the dugout for manager Ned Yost and the training staff. After a quick meeting, Herrera exited with what Yost later called forearm tightness, and Scott Alexander came on for a fairly heroic two-pitch save. The win had Perez's fingerprints all over it.

Perez’s standing in some corners of the analytics community has been knee-capped in recent years because of the fairly recent emphasis on framing metrics in defensive stats. Perez has scored poorly in that area, which saps his defensive value. I don’t really buy the notion that the four-time Gold Glover is surreptitiously a bad defender, which I recognize sounds like a stubborn old-timey take.

This season, the Royals’ pitchers have been markedly better with Perez behind the dish. His catcher ERA (4.04) is more than a run better than backup Drew Butera (5.28), even though the latter also has a reputation as a strong receiver. Pitchers’ OPS allowed with Perez (.718) is more than 100 points better than with Butera (.820).

That OPS disparity holds up even when you isolate what each pitcher has done with each catcher. Just two examples: Duffy’s OPS allowed with Perez has been .690; with Butera, it’s .792. For Jason Vargas, it’s .706 with Perez and .982 with Butera.

These types of catcher statistics have some inherent problems. Much of Butera’s work with these pitchers has come the past three weeks since Perez has been injured. So, to say the gap between the catchers is more thab 100 points of OPS is to pin most of the recent pitching struggles on Butera. That’s almost certainly not right, either.

Still, if Perez’s return sparks a bounce back for Royals hurlers, suddenly their flagging wild-card hopes start to look a lot better. The hitting has been fine, with Kansas City ranking 10th in runs this month overall and seventh while Perez was out. If the pitching returns to the level it was at through the end of July, the team will be in good shape.

Kansas City is now 54-46 when Perez has played this season.

Another night, another impossible play. Arenado again flashed the kind of defense that helps mark him as one of baseball’s best all-around players.

That’s just ridiculous.

The other returns. A couple of Rockies were making their return to Kansas City, where they won championships. One was manager Bud Black, who helped the Royals to the 1985 title as a member of that team’s starting rotation. The other was closer Greg Holland, who in recent years teamed with Herrera and current Cubs closer Wade Davis in Kansas City’s bullpen, one of the best we’ve ever seen. Apparently, Royals fans have retained their warm feelings for Holland.

Resurgent Marlins. Should we somehow give prospective new Marlins owner Derek Jeter credit for any of this? Is his touch that magical? Whatever is going on, the Marlins have turned around what looked like another moribund campaign.

Giancarlo Stanton’s 46th homer was his 20th since the All-Star break, which keeps him on pace for 60. With five more homers during Miami’s past nine games this month, Stanton would join some select company.

Most home runs by end of August Year Player HRs 2001 Barry Bonds 57 1999 Sammy Sosa 55 1998 Sammy Sosa 55 1998 Mark McGwire 55 2001 Sammy Sosa 52 2001 Luis Gonzalez 51 1999 Mark McGwire 51 1961 Roger Maris 51 Source: Elias Sports Bureau

The Marlins have won nine of 11, reaching .500 for the first time since April 27. They are 17-9 over their past 26 games, with a run differential during that span of plus-33. After their doubleheader sweep of Philadelphia on Tuesday, my simulations gave the Marlins about an 11 percent chance at a wild card. It’s still a long shot, but at least they have something to play for.

Only four teams have scored more runs since July 26, but what might shock you is that Miami’s staff ERA (4.07) ranks 10th in the majors during that time. Why is that so hard to believer? Look at the roster. For one thing, Miami traded away most of its high-leverage relief staff in July. And the five pitchers with the most innings during this current run are named Jose Urena, Adam Conley, Dan Straily, Vance Worley and Dustin McGowan.

At some point, you’ve got to start giving Marlins manager Don Mattingly some credit.

Things are looking a lot rosier for Miami these days. And Ichiro Suzuki’s 432-foot bomb certainly doesn’t hurt the positive vibes.

Hall of Famer passes. The Marlins’ day began with the sad news that legendary Spanish-language broadcaster Felo Ramirez had died at age 94. Ramirez was the Ford C. Frick Award winner in 2001, earning him his permanent place in Cooperstown. You don’t have to speak Spanish to get a sense of what Ramirez meant to the Latin baseball community.

Check out the tribute video, which includes Ramirez calling Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th hit in 1972:

Giolito debuts. The Chicago White Sox seem to be on a schedule of rolling out one touted prospect a week, just enough to maintain a semblance of fan engagement during this rebuilding season. On Tuesday, it was Lucas Giolito’s turn.

Giolito’s line was solid enough: four runs over six innings, with four strikeouts and no walks. But even though Giolito didn’t issue any free passes, the command issues he has battled were apparent in the three home runs he allowed. Two of them, one to Jorge Polanco and the other to Kennys Vargas, were middle-middle, and Polanco’s came on an 0-2 pitch. Still, it was an outing for him to build on.

We miss you, too, Bryce. When Bryce Harper posted this, I was flooded with simultaneous flashbacks and flash-forwards of how I feel in the dead of a Chicago winter.