The week in Dodgers dominance: Baseball's juggernaut is missing Cody Bellinger

For the first time since late July, the Dodgers lose back-to-back games as Los Angeles falls to Milwaukee 3-2. (0:53)

It was a good start to the week for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they won four of five games (more on that loss in a second), but then the Milwaukee Brewers beat them 3-0 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday to give the hottest club in baseball its first two-game losing streak since July 20-21 and its first losing series since June 5-7.

The 4-3 week dropped the Dodgers below the 116-win percentage of the 2001 Mariners, so they'll have to win 26 of their final 33 games to get to 117 wins. They remain in good shape to shatter the National League 162-game season mark of 108 wins shared by the 1975 Cincinnati Reds and 1986 New York Mets.

Record: 91-38 (.705 winning percentage)

Last week: 3-1 at Pittsburgh Pirates; 1-2 vs. Brewers

Pace: 114-48

Record since June 7: 56-13 (.812)

Record needed to get to 117 wins: 26-7 (.788 winning percentage)

This week: at Arizona Diamondbacks (Tuesday-Thursday); at San Diego Padres (Friday-Sunday, including a doubleheader on Saturday)

That's right, they have to play a doubleheader against the Padres thanks to a rainout in San Diego on May 7 -- only the third in Petco Park history. The good news is the doubleheader comes in September, after reinforcements can be added with expanded rosters on Sept. 1. Given that the Dodgers' impressive depth has been a key to their season, they should benefit more than most teams from expanded rosters.

Especially given the name of the guy who will start on Friday: Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw had a successful rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing two hits and one run in five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He'll also be back with the team for Monday's all-important fantasy football draft. Priorities, you know.

Game of the week. You know the game. Rich Hill took a perfect game into the ninth inning on Wednesday against the Pirates, only to lose that on Logan Forsythe's error. With the game tied at 0-0, Hill went back out there in the bottom of the 10th. Josh Harrison homered on the fourth pitch of the inning to win the game.

Harrison became the first player to break up a no-hit bid with a walk-off homer while Hill became just the sixth pitcher to lose a no-hitter in extra innings (the first since Pedro Martinez in 1995). The interesting question: Should manager Dave Roberts have brought him back for the 10th? Hill had thrown only 95 pitches through nine innings, so pitch count wasn't the issue, at least in the 10th. Given, however, that the game would have to go 11 innings for the Dodgers to win, even if Hill threw a hitless 10th, he would have been unlikely to return for the 11th since his pitch count would have been up around 110. He's topped 100 pitches only twice all season (105 and 101), so Roberts wasn't going to let him go 125-plus and pitch 11 innings (the last pitcher to go 11 innings was Dave Stewart in 1990).

Anyway, I loved this screen grab from the game:

#Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill hugs catcher Austin Barnes while the #Pirates celebrate Josh Harrison's walk-off, no-hitter ending home run. pic.twitter.com/KhERIhOvo6 — Matthew Peaslee (@thempeas) August 24, 2017

Jerry Crasnick had a great write-up off the game. Hill wasn't about to lament the lost no-hitter.

Anyway, Hill has been quietly dominant the past two months, with a 2.38 ERA over his past 11 outings, including holding batters to a .184 batting average. He has been so good that Roberts is going to have a hard time lining up his postseason rotation. You'd have to say that if the playoffs started tomorrow, Hill has a strong case to be the No. 2 starter behind Kershaw.

Struggling offense. In their last nine games, the Dodgers have hit just .219/.310/.347. Besides the shutout in the Hill game, the Brewers' Kyle Davies held them to three hits in seven innings in another shutout on Saturday and Jimmy Nelson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning on Sunday as the Dodgers finished with just four hits.

Cause for concern? Not really, although it's worth pointing out that Cody Bellinger's stint on the disabled list began after the first game of this nine-game slump. Adrian Gonzalez certainly isn't make a case for regular playing time once Bellinger returns, hitting a punchless .184/.220/.316. He did homer on Thursday against the Pirates -- against a 27-year-old rookie making his major-league debut.

Justin Turner has also hit a little rough patch, hitting .205 with just one extra-base hit over his past 11 games. Again, nothing yet to worry about, as this just looks like the natural ebb and flow of a baseball season. Bellinger is on track to return Wednesday and he will certainly be welcomed back.