A guide to Clayton Kershaw's return to the Dodgers

The best September call-up of 2017 gets the start on Friday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Diego, and if you’re not happy to see Clayton Kershaw back in action you probably don’t like puppies and ice cream either. It will have been 40 days since Kershaw left his July 23 start after two innings due to back issues.

What should you expect in his return? Kershaw made one rehab start with Oklahoma City, throwing 64 pitches over five innings. Other than giving up a home run, he was solid, allowing just one other hit while striking out eight with no walks. “Everything felt healthy and good to go, so I’m ready for the next one,” Kershaw said after that game.

Manager Dave Roberts will understandably be a little cautious with Kershaw’s pitch count. When Kershaw missed more than two months in 2016 with another back injury, he threw 66 pitches in his first start back. The outing for Oklahoma City suggests he’s ahead of where he was a year ago, however, when he also made one rehab start but threw just 34 pitches. Roberts told Dodgers beat writers on Thursday that Kershaw would be on a loose five-inning, 75-pitch limit.

With Clayton Kershaw's return to the mound Friday, what should fans watch for from the Dodgers ace? Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports

Kershaw, you may recall, was in the midst of one of the most dominating stretches of his career when he went down -- a pretty remarkable run given he owns a 1.90 ERA over the past five seasons and could join Sandy Koufax as the only starters in the live ball era with a sub-2.00 ERA over five seasons. Over his final six starts before landing on the disabled list, including the abbreviated outing against the Braves, Kershaw had gone 5-0 with a 0.47 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 38 innings.

That stretch followed a four-homer outing against the Mets, a game that culminated a strange first 15 starts for Kershaw. He was 10-2 after winning that game and had a 2.61 ERA, but he had allowed 17 home runs in 103 ⅓ innings -- already a career-worst total. Some of that was bad luck, some was pitch location, some was certainly related to the juiced baseball, but another factor was a slider that had been a little less assertive as usual:

First nine starts: .273 average allowed, 36 percent miss rate

Next 12 starts: .105 average allowed, 49 percent miss rate

So watch the slider against the Padres. If that pitch is effective, that means Kershaw will likely be Kershaw and the Dodgers have their ace back. If he can go at least five innings and get the win he would also set a personal best with 12 consecutive winning decisions. Considering he has allowed one earned or less in each of his past six starts against the Padres, there’s a pretty good chance of that happening.

In fact, with a strong finish, don’t rule Kershaw out of the National League Cy Young race. He’s 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA. Max Scherzer was the clear frontrunner until he missed a few starts with a neck issue. He’s 13-5 with a 2.21 ERA and does have 26 more innings than Kershaw, but if Kershaw finishes 20-2 or 19-2 and if Scherzer has a bad start or two, it could be a close vote.

The bigger picture, of course, is how Roberts handles Kershaw and the rest of the rotation during the season’s final month. In five starts after returning last season, Kershaw topped out at 91 pitches. He then threw 101 pitches in his first playoff start and 110 in his second, when he pitched on three days’ rest. That game resulted in the old Kershaw playoff bugaboo: the seventh inning. The Dodgers led 5-2, but Kershaw gave up two hits and a walk and left with the bases loaded and the bullpen allowed all three runs to score. In his postseason career since 2013 (peak Kershaw years), he has a 2.78 ERA in innings one through six, but a 25.20 ERA in the seventh inning (allowing 14 runs in five innings).

That gets us to how Roberts should handle his ace in September. It might be smart to run up a few pitch counts past 100, in case you want him to go there in the postseason. On the other hand, given his postseason history, maybe you’re going to consider him only a six-inning pitcher with a cap around 100 pitches anyway.

Given the depth of the Dodgers’ rotation, Roberts could also go to a six-man rotation in September to save wear and tear on everyone. At the same time, you’re not going to use a six-man rotation in the playoffs, so you may want to have the guys you do plan on using -- probably Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Rich Hill and Alex Wood in some order -- making some starts on four days’ rest, just so they don’t get too comfortable pitching with extended days off. Or maybe it doesn’t matter.

Regardless, it’s almost certain that the Dodgers won’t pitch Kershaw on short rest this postseason. As tempting as that is in the division series, when you can use the Game 1 starter on short rest in Game 4 and then the Game 2 starter on regular rest in Game 5, it hasn’t really worked to Kershaw’s benefit in the past. This is the best rotation the Dodgers have had in the Kershaw era, so they have to put trust in it.

We’ll have plenty of time to discuss all that. For now, Kershaw is back and that’s awesome. And just in time: The Dodgers are suddenly reeling with a five-game losing streak.

Sarah Langs of ESPN Stats & Info contributed to this story.