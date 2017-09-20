Real or not? Alex Gordon the unlikely player to hit home run No. 5,694

Alex Gordon records Major League Baseball's 5,694th home run of the year, setting the record for most in a season, with a solo homer that just clears the wall in right field. (0:22)

In a season where everyone has hit home runs, I suppose it makes perfect sense that the worst hitter in the majors would hit the home run that set the record for most home runs hit in a season:

OK, that's a little unfair to Alex Gordon. He's not really the worst hitter in the league, just the worst hitter who has managed to hold onto a regular job all season. His 409-foot home run off Ryan Tepera in the eighth inning of Kansas City's game at Toronto was the 5,694th of the season, breaking the previous record set in 2000. With over a week of games remaining, the projected final total should surpass 6,100 home runs -- or nearly 2,000 more than were hit in 2014, when everyone suddenly worried about the lack of power in the game.

It hasn't been Alex Gordon's best season, but he made history with his home run on Tuesday. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It could have been Tim Beckham or Didi Gregorius or Justin Turner or Stuart Turner or Logan Morrison or Tim Anderson, some other guys who were batting at the same time as Gordon. It could have been Jose Altuve, who hit the 5,6945th home run of 2017. Instead, it will be Gordon who goes down into the history books -- at least for now -- after fouling off a 3-2 fastball and then connecting on a hanging slider:

It was Gordon's eighth home run of 2017, a rare highlight in what has been a miserable season at the plate. He's hitting .209/.286/.314 and has just 29 extra-base hits in 137 games. This from a guy who once ranked sixth in the American League in extra-base hits and hit 51 doubles in a season.

After helping the Royals reach back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015, Gordon re-signed as a free agent with the Royals on a four-year, $72 million contract. He was coming off three straight All-Star seasons and probably took less money to remain in Kansas City. At the time, it was hailed as a nice coup for the small-market Royals, bringing back one of their homegrown players with the largest contract in Royals history.

Instead, it's been a disastrous signing as Gordon didn't hit well in 2016 and is still owed $44 million after this season. His defense has remained excellent, but after averaging 5.4 WAR per season from 2011 through 2015, he's been worth just 1.0 WAR combined the past two seasons. It's the latest twist in a career full of them. Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 draft out of the University of Nebraska, and was immediately hailed as the new George Brett, a left-handed hitting third baseman who would hit for average and power.

Gordon's first two seasons were solid if unspectacular, but then things fell apart. In 2009 and 2010, he found himself back in the minors. While in Omaha in 2010, however, he moved to the outfield and a new phase of his career was born. He became Kansas City's starting left fielder in 2011 and had the best season of his career, hitting .303/.376/.502 with 23 home runs and 101 runs while winning the first of four straight Gold Gloves.

As the Royals slowly rebuilt into a World Series winner, he became one of the veteran leaders of the club. Players like Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, who came up after Gordon, praised him as the guy who had suffered through all the bad times and helped developed a winning attitude. When the Royals won it all in 2015, it was Gordon who arguably had the biggest hit of the World Series: His game-tying home run off Jeurys Familia in the bottom of the ninth in a game the Royals eventually won in 14 innings.

Where all the home runs coming from? Well, rookies are hitting a lot. Entering Tuesday, they'd hit 708 home runs, the most by rookies in one season and nearly double the total rookies hit in 2000 (363). With 44 home runs, Aaron Judge has a chance to break Mark McGwire's rookie record of 49 set in 1987. Cody Bellinger has 38, tied for third-most by a rookie; one more and he'll set the National League record.

Other theories range from batters changing their launch angles (although the percentage of fly balls hasn't changed) or PEDs. The most likely answer is a change in the way the ball was manufactured. The increase in home runs turned sharply upward in the second half of 2015. In comparing new baseballs to older ones, Ben Lindbergh of The Ringer and sabermetrician Mitchel Lichtman found that the balls became smaller and the seams got lower -- changes that would make the ball smoother and subject to less air resistance. Rob Arthur of FiveThirtyEight.com had findings that expanded on that, noting that there's been a significant decrease in the air resistance, or drag, of the ball, which has then led to an increase in fly ball distance -- and therefore more home runs.

MLB has denied any alterations to the ball, but even small changes in the manufacturing process could alter the ball while still keeping it within the range of acceptable measurements.

Whatever the cause, everyone is hitting home runs now. The chase for the record home run reminded me somewhat of an infamous story from 1975. Baseball had determined that the one millionth run in major league history would be scored that season and they made a big publicity stunt of it. Tootsie Rolls signed on as a sponsor (with Joe DiMaggio as pitchman) and the player who scored the millionth run would receive a $1,000 watch from Seiko (back when the average salary was $44,000).

Anyway, everyone was aware as the total got close to one million. Houston's Bob Watson was on second base when Milt May homered and Watson sprinted home, apparently four seconds ahead of Cincinnati's Dave Concepcion, who homered in a different game and also sprinted around the bases. News reports said Rod Carew of the Twins could have scored the millionth run, but was thrown out at home plate.

Watson became the answer to a trivia question. Maybe that, too, will be Gordon's legacy. At least until the record is broken next season.