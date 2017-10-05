D-backs top Rockies after a wild ride on the Archie Bradley roller coaster

Archie Bradley cranks a triple to the gap in center field, bringing in two runs to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to 8-5 over the Rockies. (0:41)

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks found out that the road to a wild-card win is a rocky one. But reach the end of it they did, thanks to their fan favorites, and now the postseason’s gate-crashers are headed for Los Angeles.

With 48,803 on hand at Chase Field, it was easy to tell who the fans most adore. One favorite is MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt, who electrified the crowd with a soaring three-run homer in the first inning. From there, it was hold-on-to-your-hats time, but Arizona held off the division rival Colorado Rockies 11-8 in the National League wild card game on Wednesday night to advance to the NL Division Series, where the 104-win Dodgers await them.

The other fan favorite, Archie Bradley, played a key part in helping Arizona stave off a collapse. First, he came on to a thunderous roar to get the last out of the top of the seventh, with Arizona clinging to a 6-5 lead.

Pitcher Archie Bradley rips his two-run triple in the seventh inning to give Arizona some critical breathing room late in the game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Then with two outs in the bottom of the inning, Bradley stepped to the plate and delivered what may turn out to be the signature moment of the postseason if Arizona goes on a run. With two runners on, Bradley smoked a pitch over the head of Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, scoring both runners to expand the D-backs' lead.

Bradley, one of the game’s emergent bullpen stars during the regular season, slid into third with a triple. A triple! It was the first-ever three-base hit for a reliever in the postseason -- except for a game in the 1918 World Series in which a left-hander named Babe Ruth started in left field before moving to the mound. Bradley pumped his fist to egg on a crowd that had slipped into euphoria.

The emotional wave rolled back fast, as Bradley's game took a strange turn in the eighth inning as Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story hit back-to-back homers off him, reducing the D-backs' lead to 8-7. Bradley had allowed just four homers all season. However, he recovered to finish the eighth inning and turn the ball over to Arizona's white-knuckle closer Fernando Rodney after the D-backs expanded their lead back to four by scoring three more runs -- and hitting their fourth triple of the night -- in the bottom half. The Rockies scratched out one last run off Rodney, but it wasn't enough.

After such a tough, emotional win, the Diamondbacks now have to contend with the route that got them to the LDS. Starter Zack Greinke’s 3⅔ innings and 58 pitches were easily the lowest totals of his 10 career postseason outings. And it left Arizona manager Torey Lovullo to navigate the rest of the game with a bullpen bolstered by the singular construction of a wild-card game roster.

Lovullo’s bullpen came through. No. 2 starter Robbie Ray came on and got seven outs, striking out three and allowing one run. Veteran journeyman Jorge De La Rosa got an out. Bradley served as the bridge. And Rodney held on, as Arizona improved to 6-0 in win-or-go-home games.

Hopes are high in Arizona, but now Lovullo’s charges go into the NLDS having burned through their top two starters to get 18 outs in one game. Lovullo will have to determine when to bring Greinke and Ray back, while also figuring out who will get the nod to start Friday’s Game 1 against Clayton Kershaw.

It’s a rocky road all right, but one thing was clear when the Diamondbacks charged Rodney after the final out: They are really happy to still be on it.